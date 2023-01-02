Read full article on original website
Don't resolve, just bitch.
4d ago
oh for the liberals, he's sick and needs to be understood. lock your child in a room with him for a week.
amybwheeler
4d ago
What else did this poor child suffer before the stabbing?
Mrs. Madru
4d ago
So senseless and sad. Poor baby. rip angel.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
cbs19.tv
Police share details about 8-year-old allegedly stabbed to death by grandfather
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Richland Hills police held a new conference Wednesday to share new details about the investigation into a grandfather arrested in the New Year's Day fatal stabbing of his 8-year-old grandson. Richland Hills Police Chief Kim Sylvester said she hopes to hand over the case to...
Dallas police arrest suspect in death of hero who tried to stop robbery
A good Samaritan who tried to stop an attempted robbery of a Dallas gas station was killed by the robber during the incident on December 30. Now police have arrested a suspect.
Man admits to shooting, killing 22-year-old at Rowlett home, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — A 21-year-old suspect is accused of confessing to shooting and killing a man inside a Rowlett home early Wednesday morning, police said. The Rowlett Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Primrose Lane around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. Police said...
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
fox4news.com
Argument over gunshots celebrating new year led to Dallas' first murder of 2023, victim's family says
DALLAS - Family members of 36-year-old Dylan Reeves say the father was shot and killed after going to talk with neighbors who were shooting off guns on New Year's Eve. "He was a man who loved his family," said Reeves' father, Donald. Dylan Reeves' father and sister each say the...
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day
A young child was stabbed by his own grandfather.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. On New Year's Day, a man from North Texas was arrested and charged with killing his 8-year-old grandson. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills and was reported to police through a 911 call at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The motive for the stabbing is currently under investigation.
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
Woman, man dead in Buckner Terrace murder-suicide on New Years Eve
A man and a woman are dead from a murder-suicide shooting on New Years Eve. Felipe Gonzalez-Espino and Martha Sanchez-Lopez were found dead inside a home on Claremont Drive
dfwscanner.net
18-wheeler plunges off I45 in Dallas County; driver killed
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on this morning’s crash at Interstate 45 and Malloy Bridge Road. Authorities say the driver of a UPS 18-wheeler collided with a guardrail and crashed through a concrete bridge barrier, plunging the truck off the highway and into a creek below. Dallas Fire Rescue’s Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Frances Denise Easley found deceased on New Year's Day
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have identified a deceased woman found on New Year's Day as Frances Denise Easley, 45.Officers said they found Easley's body in the 1600 Block of Walnut Street. Detectives said it's unclear whether she fell victim to foul play or was involved in a car crash.The investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the Easley's cause of death.
fox4news.com
2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
Walmart shooting leaves 18-year-old employee with multiple gunshot wounds after failed carjacking attempt
A WALMART worker has been left with several gunshot wounds following a failed carjacking attempt. Cops darted to the supermarket in Waxahachie, Texas on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. An 18-year-old Walmart worker was shot several times after being ambushed when he was walking to his car, police...
Suspect in custody after standoff in southeast Dallas
Police have arrested a suspect they say fired shots during a chase in southeast Dallas. It started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Saint Augustine Road that officers suspected had stolen license plates.
fox4news.com
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Domestic Violence Cases Is Allegedly Killed by Husband on New Year's Day
Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, Texas, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin A Texas attorney who once prosecuted domestic violence cases was allegedly killed by her husband on New Year's Day, multiple outlets report. Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin, 58, on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Hood County Sheriff's Office. Details surrounding the former prosecutor's...
Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash
Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday. Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
