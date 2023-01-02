ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Hills, TX

Comments / 28

Don't resolve, just bitch.
4d ago

oh for the liberals, he's sick and needs to be understood. lock your child in a room with him for a week.

Reply(2)
7
amybwheeler
4d ago

What else did this poor child suffer before the stabbing?

Reply
8
Mrs. Madru
4d ago

So senseless and sad. Poor baby. rip angel.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene

A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day

A young child was stabbed by his own grandfather.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. On New Year's Day, a man from North Texas was arrested and charged with killing his 8-year-old grandson. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills and was reported to police through a 911 call at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The motive for the stabbing is currently under investigation.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

18-wheeler plunges off I45 in Dallas County; driver killed

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on this morning’s crash at Interstate 45 and Malloy Bridge Road. Authorities say the driver of a UPS 18-wheeler collided with a guardrail and crashed through a concrete bridge barrier, plunging the truck off the highway and into a creek below. Dallas Fire Rescue’s Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Frances Denise Easley found deceased on New Year's Day

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have identified a deceased woman found on New Year's Day as Frances Denise Easley, 45.Officers said they found Easley's body in the 1600 Block of Walnut Street. Detectives said it's unclear whether she fell victim to foul play or was involved in a car crash.The investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the Easley's cause of death.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
People

Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Domestic Violence Cases Is Allegedly Killed by Husband on New Year's Day

Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, Texas, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin A Texas attorney who once prosecuted domestic violence cases was allegedly killed by her husband on New Year's Day, multiple outlets report. Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin, 58, on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Hood County Sheriff's Office. Details surrounding the former prosecutor's...
GRANBURY, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy