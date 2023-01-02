Read full article on original website
Warm temperatures pose a challenge for ski resort operations
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — You might be enjoying this warm spell, but not those who rely on the chill to make their money. The warm temperatures in Central New York have impacted local ski resorts, including Song Mountain Resort in Tully. Peter Harris the owner of the ski resort said...
Cortland's Florist Farms is first legal cannabis brand in NY, prioritizes social fairness
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Cortland’s Florist Farms is the first legal cannabis brand to launch in New York State. On Dec. 29, the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis was made at the Manhattan dispensary Housing Works Cannabis Co. The Florist Farms brand was heavily featured on the dispensary’s opening day, as it is the first brand to launch in New York’s legal cannabis market.
Federal grant passed to help improve health care programs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hospitals in Central New York are getting more money to train future workers and expand medical services. A recently passed federal budget of 12 million dollars will go to expanding facilities and boost life saving care in all areas from cancer treatment to mental health programs.
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY
Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions as of Friday morning are variable to spring-like with limited terrain open for all levels or abilities of skiing due to the extreme warmth of the past 10 days. Now that the January thaw has come to an end, I'm expecting a minor snow accumulation for higher elevations and ski areas Friday night and Saturday. On top of that temperatures will drop into the 20s and eventually teens later in the weekend. This will allow for man-made snow-making operations to resume and a fresh snow surface to return to the slopes. With the changing and improving snow conditions over the weekend and into early next week, it's best to check with the ski area you are visiting for any updates.
'They save lives,' NY mother who lost her son explains importance of AED accessibility
Damar Hamlin's abrupt collapse Monday Night was something that many people had never seen before. For others, it brought back the tragic memories that have shaped their lives. Karen Acompora’s son, Louis, died at the age of 14 in 2000 after being struck in the chest by a lacrosse ball in West Islip, a town on Long Island. In Louis's case, unlike Damar’s, defibrillation was not administered for over 12 minutes.
Animals perish in trailer home fire in Cayuga County
SEMPRONIUS, N.Y. — At approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Cayuga County EMS received a 911 call for a residential fire at 5994 Franklin Road in Sempronius, N.Y. Firefighters from multiple local departments arrived on the scene to fire and heavy smoke coming out of the back of the home. There...
Former Rochester nursing home employee sentenced for raping resident
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing Friday of a Rochester man convicted of raping an 81-year-old nursing home patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, was found guilty in November of raping the patient at The Shore Winds Nursing Home, where he worked as a housekeeper,...
NYDOH reports state's newest flu & COVID-19 data, urges vaccinations
ALBANY, N.Y. — In a three-day span, 124 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York state. From Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, 4,180 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus. In that same time span, 124 individuals died from COVID-19. The NYDOH's weekly flu surveillance report with data through...
The state of extremism in America two years after U.S. Capitol riots
Syracuse University politics professor Bill Banks calls the events of January sixth a searing memory that will never be erased. "The Justice Department is really overstretched right now because they're spending so many of their resources still trying to enforce the laws that were broken on January sixth. There have been over 900 individual prosecutions of individuals surrounding January sixth so far," he explained.
TAKE 5 top prize ticket sold at Fayetteville Wegmans, Mega Millions drawing Friday night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Friday there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Jan. 5 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The Wegmans location in Fayetteville sold one prize-winning ticket worth $19,090 that has not yet been claimed. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised twice daily...
Ithaca area man arrested after setting occupied building on fire
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca Police responded to a structure fire on South Cayuga Street in the city late Tuesday, Jan. 3. Following an investigation, authorities identified Aaron J. Blume, 36, of Enfield as the suspect. According to the Ithaca Police department, Blume is alleged to have entered the building...
