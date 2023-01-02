Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions as of Friday morning are variable to spring-like with limited terrain open for all levels or abilities of skiing due to the extreme warmth of the past 10 days. Now that the January thaw has come to an end, I'm expecting a minor snow accumulation for higher elevations and ski areas Friday night and Saturday. On top of that temperatures will drop into the 20s and eventually teens later in the weekend. This will allow for man-made snow-making operations to resume and a fresh snow surface to return to the slopes. With the changing and improving snow conditions over the weekend and into early next week, it's best to check with the ski area you are visiting for any updates.

14 HOURS AGO