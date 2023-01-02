ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:

ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute.

That means, they now must scramble to book tickets.

“Aww man, what a way to ring in the new year. It was just awesome. I was definitely a happy Georgia Bulldog fan,” said UGA Fan Sterlin Sanders.

And Sterlin Sanders wasn’t alone. That feeling was shared with thousands and thousands of other fans on Saturday night, “It’s a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog,” said Sanders.

Now the next step is the championship game in Los Angeles. Sanders said he was at the big game last year. He plans on being in L.A. to see his team win again but it won’t be cheap.

“I checked out the tickets this year, just to step foot, I’m talking about nose bleeds is $1,300. So to sit lower level, oh my goodness that’s $2,000 plus. It’s a lot of money,” said Sanders.

And that’s not counting your plane ticket.

Travel Expert Clint Henderson with the Point Sky said that’s going to cost you some coins as well, “So I’m seeing everything from $230 all the way up to $1,200. So your mileage may definitely vary on this trip. That’s why it pays to shop around.”

Henderson said shopping around for the best deal is key since this trip is last minute.

“Do a Google flight search, that’s my favorite go to tool, especially if I’m trying to book last minute. What you’re going to do is put in the cities, you want to go to, the dates, you’re going to track the price,” said Henderson.

Henderson said, after you score that deal, there are ways to get that price even lower.

“Use those points. If you have points, in any program, this is where you’ll get the absolute, maximum, value from those points. When the cash fair is really high, and they are higher than normal because the demand is obviously increased,” said Henderson.

Meanwhile, for Sanders, going to L.A. to see his team win another ring, will be well worth it.

“If I get the thumbs up from my wife, I’ll be in the building,” he told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

Henderson said some things to remember is don’t book a ticket through third parties, but book with the direct airlines, with a credit card, that offers travel insurance.

Also be flexible with your dates, if you can, go a few days before and come back a day or days after the game.

