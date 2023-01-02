ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

Oregon baseball ranks No. 20 in Perfect Game 2023 preseason poll

Head coach Mark Wasikowski's program checks in at No. 20 in Perfect Game's preseason poll, giving the Ducks its second top-25 position in national preseason polls. With the 2023 season beginning in just over one month, Oregon baseball looks to build off a successful 2022 season that saw Oregon finish 36-25. A loss in the Louisville Regional sent the Ducks home, but for the first time since 2014-2015, Oregon has reached two consecutive regionals.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss

10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Support the Men of Westwood NIL Collective for Football

The Men of Westwood NIL Collective needs your support for football! This officially sanctioned UCLA NIL Collective is working to support both the football and men's basketball teams, and the Collective is working with BRO to help crowdfund to support these efforts. The Collective has been accepting donations for basketball since early summer, and is now expanding its support to include football. Every little bit helps, whether you can give $10/month or $500/month. As of now, the average monthly donation is in the vicinity of $30/month. We strongly recommend monthly donations as they help for planning purposes, but one-time donations are also welcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Changing of the Guard; New Commissioners to Post; Gas Prices

It was the changing of the guard at the City Hall last night as the outgoing council held their final meeting as a group. After passing an ordinance that adopts rule changes in the building codes to coincide with Oregon rules, Councilor Woodbury and Mayor Henry gave their final remarks. Councilor Woodbury hailed praise on the council but particularly the City Manager Erin Reynolds.
FLORENCE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

