Live WBB Updates: No. 18 Oregon opens Pac-12 road play at Arizona State on Friday
The 18th ranked Ducks open conference life on the road on Friday evening when they face Arizona State in Tempe. The game is set for a 5 PM tip off and will air on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon (11-3, 2-1) rebounded from consecutive losses to blast USC by 28 points...
Oregon baseball ranks No. 20 in Perfect Game 2023 preseason poll
Head coach Mark Wasikowski's program checks in at No. 20 in Perfect Game's preseason poll, giving the Ducks its second top-25 position in national preseason polls. With the 2023 season beginning in just over one month, Oregon baseball looks to build off a successful 2022 season that saw Oregon finish 36-25. A loss in the Louisville Regional sent the Ducks home, but for the first time since 2014-2015, Oregon has reached two consecutive regionals.
Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss
10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
Excerpt: Cronin on USC Playing Small, UCLA's Inability to Guard
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's postgame presser after the narrow win over USC about the Trojans playing smaller, giving the Bruins trouble in the second half, and his team's in ability to guard players. For the full video, GO HERE.
PODCAST: Grading out Oregon's 2022 season, looking ahead to 2023
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss Erik's season grades for the 2022 Football Season as well as looking ahead to the 2023 season and the early storylines. You can read Erik's grades here. All that and much more is included...
Louisville QB signee Pierce Clarkson having 'a lot of fun' at All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - One last game for Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson before he makes his move to Louisville. The four-star signee will help guide the West squad in Saturday's All-American Bowl at the Alamodome. The honor of playing in the game provides an opportunity to compete...
Transfer Portal Targets that make sense for Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add players to its 2023 roster and with needs to fill the Ducks should be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here are some names that.
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 1 Practice Film of Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day one of Downey (Calif.) high school four-star quarterback and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon
https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/. Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.
kcfmradio.com
Changing of the Guard; New Commissioners to Post; Gas Prices
It was the changing of the guard at the City Hall last night as the outgoing council held their final meeting as a group. After passing an ordinance that adopts rule changes in the building codes to coincide with Oregon rules, Councilor Woodbury and Mayor Henry gave their final remarks. Councilor Woodbury hailed praise on the council but particularly the City Manager Erin Reynolds.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
