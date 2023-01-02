Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale
Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
Yellowstone’ Season 5: What Happened to Christina, Mother of Jamie Dutton’s Child?
Despite mention of Jamie’s son, we’re halfway through Yellowstone Season 5 and haven’t seen hide nor hair of Christina. What gives? If Yellowstone has taught us anything about her character, it’s that Christina (Katherine Cunningham) is real good at disappearing. We first met the political coordinator...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life
Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
Lainey Wilson Opens Up About the Challenges of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Kiss Scene
While promoting Season 5 of Yellowstone, country music hitmaker Lainey Wilson opened up about the challenges she had when it came to her kissing scene with Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand, Ryan. “I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Lainey Wilson told USA Today about the kissing scene....
Who Is Jack Dutton to John Dutton? ‘Yellowstone 1923’ Revealed More of the Family Tree
When Yellowstone fans thought they had the Dutton family all figured out, the western series proved us all wrong in December 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, a new clan of Duttons continued the story in Yellowstone 1923. 1923 is a sequel to Yellowstone 1883, another prequel to the main level that aired in early 2022.
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Jamie Dutton’s ‘Impeachment’ Plan Is Already Doomed to Fail
Despite a few close calls at reconciliation, Jamie is more determined than ever to take down his Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5. But this Harvard-educated attorney general is either having a severe lapse of memory or thinks he can get away with murder. Yesterday, we learned that Yellowstone Season...
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans
Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
John Dutton's assistant Clara Brewer is the first LGBT character in 'Yellowstone.'
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0