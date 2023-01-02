Read full article on original website
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
jtv.tv
Thursday, January 5, 2023
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Nathan Nimtz & Kaitlyn Wixson, Center for Family Health. Dr. Lucian Leone, Director of Enrollment Management, Jackson Catholic Schools. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Jackson Downtown Development Authority. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Thursday...
jtv.tv
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Brayden Lape, Grass Lake native, Singer-Guitarist, NBC’s The Voice Top 5. Ted Christoff, Christoff & Sons Floor Covering. Robert & Yvette Wilkie, RJ’s Metropolitan Ice Cream Co. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 4, 2023
Lumen Christi 46, Napoleon 38: Lumen Christi earned its first victory of the season with the non-conference road win. Napoleon fell to 6-3 with the loss. Quincy 66, Concord 4: Collin Thompson earned a major decision for the Yellow Jackets at 144 pounds. Hastings 37, Northwest 33: Cameron Beach (113),...
wlen.com
One Dead in Adrian Manufactured Home Fire Sunday Evening
Adrian, MI – A resident in the Maple Woods Manufactured Home Community was found unconscious inside the home during a house fire on the night of January 1st. At around 7:51pm, Adrian City Fire Department was dispatched, along with Madison and Adrian Township Fire Departments, for the fire…according to a news release by the Adrian City Fire Department.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
Michigan Man Gets Drunk Watching Owls, Poops On His PT Cruiser, Tells Nurses His Blood Is “Pure Natural Ice”
This guy knows how to party. A Michigan man was recently arrested at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County, Michigan after he drove his PT Cruiser out to the park to listen to the owls and drink some Natty Ice. I mean, sounds pretty good to me –...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
fox2detroit.com
MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs
At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop
An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94
A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
