Albion, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

jtv.tv

Thursday, January 5, 2023

All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Nathan Nimtz & Kaitlyn Wixson, Center for Family Health. Dr. Lucian Leone, Director of Enrollment Management, Jackson Catholic Schools. Cory Mays, Executive Director, Jackson Downtown Development Authority. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Thursday...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Brayden Lape, Grass Lake native, Singer-Guitarist, NBC’s The Voice Top 5. Ted Christoff, Christoff & Sons Floor Covering. Robert & Yvette Wilkie, RJ’s Metropolitan Ice Cream Co. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 4, 2023

Lumen Christi 46, Napoleon 38: Lumen Christi earned its first victory of the season with the non-conference road win. Napoleon fell to 6-3 with the loss. Quincy 66, Concord 4: Collin Thompson earned a major decision for the Yellow Jackets at 144 pounds. Hastings 37, Northwest 33: Cameron Beach (113),...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

One Dead in Adrian Manufactured Home Fire Sunday Evening

Adrian, MI – A resident in the Maple Woods Manufactured Home Community was found unconscious inside the home during a house fire on the night of January 1st. At around 7:51pm, Adrian City Fire Department was dispatched, along with Madison and Adrian Township Fire Departments, for the fire…according to a news release by the Adrian City Fire Department.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
EAST LANSING, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop

An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94

A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
PARMA, MI

