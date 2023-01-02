Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in Far North Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex. Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southeastern Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A person hit by a train in the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road in southeastern Tarrant County has died. It happened on January 5. Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said the victim initially survived after they performed CPR.Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. But the victim died shortly after. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of the deceased person.
fox4news.com
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Overturned truck and trailer causes I-45 shutdown in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned 18-wheeler on southbound lanes of Interstate 45 near Interstate 20 shut down the highway early Wednesday afternoon. There was a significant backup behind the crash. Aerials from the scene appear to show heavy debris along Interstate 45. TxDOT said the estimated time to get the...
One dead, one injured after crash near I-30 in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash near Interstate 30 in Arlington on Sunday evening, police said. Police said they responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound I-30 near Fielder Road. Those lanes were shut down through the evening for an investigation.
Three people hurt in North Richland Hills crash
Three people are in the hospital following a grinding crash in North Richland Hills Monday. Two cars smashed into one another in the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Rumfield
Woman has life-threatening burns after man sets fire to Dallas apartment, officials say
DALLAS — A woman was severely burned and her son was injured while trying to escape a fire at an apartment in southeast Dallas early Thursday, officials said. A man who was also burned in the fire admitted to setting the fire, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials. The fire...
Big rig crash in Dallas backs up LBJ Freeway during rush hour, 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig is creating a big mess on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas this afternoon.The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway over Hillcrest Road.TxDOT video shows the truck on its side and over part of the guard railing in the right lane.Traffic is backed up past the Dallas North Tollway and growing.Dallas Fire-Rescue, who was called out to work a fuel spill related to the accident, confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.No information yet on the driver's identity.
