Arlington, TX

fox4news.com

Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale

KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas

The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

3 dead, 2 injured in Far North Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex. Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southeastern Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A person hit by a train in the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road in southeastern Tarrant County has died. It happened on January 5. Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said the victim initially survived after they performed CPR.Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. But the victim died shortly after. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of the deceased person.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

One dead, one injured after crash near I-30 in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash near Interstate 30 in Arlington on Sunday evening, police said. Police said they responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound I-30 near Fielder Road. Those lanes were shut down through the evening for an investigation.
ARLINGTON, TX
DALLAS, TX

