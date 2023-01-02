CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...

