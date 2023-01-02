Read full article on original website
Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog; Snow Showers on the Way
When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
Chicago Weather Alert: Chillier temperatures coming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fog was set to lift late Tuesday night, and severe weather had moved on -- but chillier temperatures are coming in the morning.Severe weather hit areas south of Chicago earlier. Tornado warnings were issued downstate through the late afternoon and early evening hours. A tornado warning was in issued Tuesday evening for central Ford and Iroquois counties not far south of the Chicago area. This tornado warning included parts of the I-57 corridor.The tornado warning expired early, as the storm that prompted it weakened below severe limits.Another tornado warning was issued farther downstate Tuesday evening, in central Piatt...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
WGNtv.com
As t-storms roll out, clouds, cold and snow set to move in
–NOT ONLY DID RARE JANUARY THUNDERSTORMS ROAM the area Tuesday, but they also produced hail coating the ground to penny to dime-sized hailstones in Palatine and North Lake, IL. –December, January and February are the city’s lowest thunderstorm producing thunderstorm month with one or less storms reported historically. –The...
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Des Plaines, IL
If you haven’t been to the beautiful city of Des Plaines, you should make it your next travel destination. It’s conveniently located northwest of Chicago and north of O’Hare International Airport. Belonging to Cook County, Illinois, Des Plaines is included in the Chicago metropolitan area or Chicagoland.
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Chicago Weather: Widespread Rain Showers Tuesday To Turn Into Snow Showers Wednesday
You won't need your sunglasses Tuesday, but you're definitely going to need your umbrella as the Chicago area is in for a rainy, spring-like day. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread, heavy rainfall overnight will continue into the early morning across the region, creating wet, slippery roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Forecast models also show patches of dense fog creating low visibility in some areas, primarily along and north of Interstate 80.
fox32chicago.com
Shedd announces free days for Illinois residents in 2023
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium announced its 2023 free days for Illinois residents. You can access the aquarium at no cost with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency. The first of those dates will be Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. The Shedd says it will close on Jan....
fox32chicago.com
Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations
CHICAGO - Joseph Kromelis, the well-known "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago, will have his cremated remains interred in a Chicago cemetery in a private ceremony with family later this month. Kromelis died in December at age 75 from injuries he suffered in an attack months earlier. He was homeless without...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023
With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
Illinois Hidden Gem Is One Of America’s Most Underrated Attractions
This hidden gem in the heart of Chicago, Illinois is seriously one of the most underrated attractions you'll ever find in America. For Christmas, my boyfriend surprised me with tickets to a museum in Illinois that I have never heard of. I thought only the Field Museum, Museum of Science & Industry, and Shedd Aquarium were the most sought out attractions in Chicago.
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
fox32chicago.com
Historic mural restored at Chicago's Second Presbyterian Church
CHICAGO - The theme of the New Year’s Day service at Second Presbyterian Church was a call to parishioners about renewal in their lives. Titled "A New Heaven and a New Earth," it could have been about the historic church itself. The church at 1936 S. Michigan Ave. —...
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
fox32chicago.com
Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
