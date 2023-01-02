Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Smith Pleads Guilty
A Vidor man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday. Job Allen Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person today before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. According to court documents,...
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
kogt.com
Denise Sue Townsend
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2022, in, Vidor, Texas. Memorial Service will be held January 7, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Trinity Church in Beaumont, Texas. Denise Sue Townsend was born May 4, 1953, in Orange, Texas. Dee was born with Cerebral...
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
kogt.com
Eugenio “Sergio” H Lopez
Eugenio “Sergio” H Lopez, age 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Orange, Texas. The family will hold a memorial service at Hartburg Baptist Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements were made under the care of Dorman Funeral Home.
kogt.com
Judy Alice Baber
Judy Alice Baber, 78, passed away on January 2, 2023 in Orange, Texas. A memorial visitation will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Judy was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Hoyt Leon Salter and Margaret Marie Richardson. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed gardening and spending time at the family farm. She also loved teaching and worked at Beaumont ISD as a Kindergarten teacher for 34 years.
kogt.com
Tyrell Gerome Beasley
Tyrell Gerome Beasley, 44, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at Mount Olive Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation...
kogt.com
Shirley Risinger Biscamp
She was born in Orange, Texas on April 9, 1946, a daughter of Jack Bertrum Dismuke and Doris (Burrow) Dismuke. She loved life and her motto was ‘To live and Let Live’… She did just that!! She worked many years as a beautician, cook at a café and odd jobs to make ends meet. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing, raking leaves or gardening; when indoors her hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and assorted crafts. She was a strong and hard-working woman who lived by example in teaching her children to rise above challenges in life; nothing kept her down. She loved her children and grandchildren but those great grandchildren were adored by her as if they hung the moon! Her infectious smile and quick-witted humor will be greatly missed.
kogt.com
Verdis Weldon (Buddy) Perkins-Kirby
Buddy Perkins Kirby 88 of Orangefield, Tx. was called Home peacefully on December 13th, 2022, at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was born to Gladys and Thomas Kirby on September 18th, 1934, in Gainesville, Tx. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 63yrs Beverly Perkins, parents Gladys Keaton and Tom Kirby, grandparents who raised him (Hatti and Isaac Turner Perkins), brother Harold Wayne Kirby, sister-in-law Lois and husband Jim Lackey.
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
kogt.com
OPD Releases McMillen Report
In the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2023, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at Frey’s Nursery in Orange. It appeared that the suspect used a firearm to enter the business where a vehicle was ultimately stolen. Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle behind The Horseman Store, located at 519 S. Lutcher in Orange. As Officers were attempting to make contact with the occupant, the vehicle quickly sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the City of Orange. During the pursuit, the suspect fired several rounds from a shotgun towards the pursuing officers. Officers continued to pursue until the suspect wrecked the stolen vehicle at the intersection of 16th and Cordrey. The suspect quickly exited the vehicle and evaded officers on foot. Officers pursued the suspect; however, he was not apprehended.
KFDM-TV
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
kogt.com
Family Day is January 21
Artists young and young-at-heart are invited to join the Stark Museum of Art at Family Day on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Enjoy a wide variety of activities designed to keep the whole family happy. From hands-on art-making to scavenger hunts and special activities from Orange County nonprofits, this Family Day will have something for everyone!
kogt.com
Officer Believed Shot Accidentally
Just before 9am Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to a call of a burglary in progress at 7825 Greenwood Drive in Orangefield. When deputies arrived they approached the front door. The woman inside the home claimed she thought the intruder had returned so she shot through the door, striking one of the officers.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
kjas.com
Stolen tractor found, other items still missing after Newton County crime
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a stolen tractor has been found, but other items remain missing after the department’s first reported burglary of 2023. According to Burby, it happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1st at 1282 County Road 3102 in the Call Community. Burby said...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
Two suspects accused of New Year's Day burglary wanted by Newton County Sheriff's Office
CALL, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects believed to be involved in a New Year's Day burglary. It happened Sunday, January 1, 2022 shortly before 10 p.m. at 1282 County Road 3102 in Call. The suspects allegedly stole a Kubota tractor with...
