She was born in Orange, Texas on April 9, 1946, a daughter of Jack Bertrum Dismuke and Doris (Burrow) Dismuke. She loved life and her motto was ‘To live and Let Live’… She did just that!! She worked many years as a beautician, cook at a café and odd jobs to make ends meet. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing, raking leaves or gardening; when indoors her hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and assorted crafts. She was a strong and hard-working woman who lived by example in teaching her children to rise above challenges in life; nothing kept her down. She loved her children and grandchildren but those great grandchildren were adored by her as if they hung the moon! Her infectious smile and quick-witted humor will be greatly missed.

