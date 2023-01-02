When it comes to astronomy, every year is a little different and every year brings its highlights to the night sky for us to marvel. This year starts with the Quadrantids meteor shower when every planet, except Mercury, will be visible in the evening sky. To see which planets are visible in the sky each night in your area, visit www.almanac.com/astronomy/planets-rise-and-set and enter your zip code.

