Read full article on original website
Related
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Lola Indigo, Luis Fonsi, Shania Twain, El Santo Golpe, and more
It’s the first Friday of the new year and artists did not waste time dropping new music. Check out a roundup of the first releases of 2023, from a variety of genres. 1. Lola Indigo, Luiz Fonsi - Corazones Rotos Lola Indigo and Luis Fonsi join forces for...
Astronomical events: Several reasons to look to the sky in 2023
When it comes to astronomy, every year is a little different and every year brings its highlights to the night sky for us to marvel. This year starts with the Quadrantids meteor shower when every planet, except Mercury, will be visible in the evening sky. To see which planets are visible in the sky each night in your area, visit www.almanac.com/astronomy/planets-rise-and-set and enter your zip code.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0