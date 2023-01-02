Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Israel Frees One of Longest Serving Palestinian Prisoners After 40 Years
ARA, Israel (Reuters) - One of Israel's longest serving Palestinian prisoners went free on Thursday after completing a 40-year sentence, as members of the new right-wing government called for him to be stripped of his citizenship. Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in...
Israel to Take Steps in Response to Palestinian Moves at World Court
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel said on Friday it would take retaliatory steps in response to a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice in the decades-old conflict. The measures decided on by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing security cabinet include using Palestinian money to compensate victims of Palestinian militant...
Prominent Kenyan LGBTQ Activist Found Dead, Suspect Arrested
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police on Friday said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the death of a prominent LGBTQ rights campaigner whose body was found stuffed into a metal box in the west of the country. Motorbike taxi riders alerted police after they saw the box dumped...
U.S. Would Accept up to 30,000 Migrants a Month in Expanded Program -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela under a program paired with expulsions of people from those countries caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. and Mexican officials said. The expanded humanitarian program would build on a policy...
'What Ceasefire?': Shells Fly at Ukraine Front Despite Putin's Truce
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday...
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demine Contested Territories
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives. In its request for provisional measures in a case that...
Russia's Medvedev Snaps Back After U.S. Appeal Over Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered...
UAE, China Ask UN Security Council to Meet Over Al Aqsa Mosque - Diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday. Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound...
Pakistani Militants Claim Killing of Two Intelligence Officials
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban on Wednesday claimed the killing of a senior official of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency and another officer, the latest in a resurgence of jihadist violence shaking the country. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers were shot dead outside a hotel in...
Germany Calls for Release of All Political Prisoners in Belarus
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemns the "politically motivated show trial" of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski and two other activists in Belarus and calls for the release of all political prisoners in the country, the foreign ministry said on Friday. "The German government demands the release of all...
Israel's New Government Unveils Plan to Weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel's...
Biden Says Bradley Fighting Vehicles Are on the Table for Ukraine
HEBRON, Kentucky (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine was being considered to help the that country fight Russia's invasion. "Yes," Biden said when asked if the option was on the table. The armored vehicle with a powerful gun has been used...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Thanks Scholz for Defence Package, Discusses 'Further Cooperation'
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken by phone to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday and thanked him for a "powerful defense package" that would help Ukraine fend off Russian troops and defend its cities. He also said they had discussed further defence cooperation but gave...
Exclusive-Russian Hackers Targeted U.S. Nuclear Scientists
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian hacking team known as Cold River targeted three nuclear research laboratories in the United States this past summer, according to internet records reviewed by Reuters and five cyber security experts. Between August and September, as President Vladimir Putin indicated Russia would be willing to use...
New U.S. Sanctions Target Supply of Iranian Drones to Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday issued new sanctions targeting suppliers of Iranian drones that Washington said have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia. Russia has been attacking vital Ukraine infrastructure since October with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power...
Ukraine Says Russia Plans New Mobilisation to 'Turn Tide of War'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts. Kyiv has been saying for weeks...
Bolivia Governor Arrest Stokes Fears of Political Revenge Cycle
(Reuters) - The arrest of a prominent Bolivian opposition figure has sparked criticism from human rights groups and thrown a spotlight on how both the country's right and left have used a weak judicial system to go after opponents. Police arrested Luis Camacho, the right-wing governor of opposition stronghold and...
Taliban Criticises Prince Harry Over Afghan Killings Comment
LONDON (Reuters) -The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board". Harry's highly personal book "Spare" went on sale in...
Syria Opposition Uneasy After Turkish, Syrian Defence Ministers Meet
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria's political and armed opposition are urging their decade-long backer Turkey to reaffirm its support for their cause after the highest-level talks in public between Ankara and the Damascus government since the Syrian war began in 2011. Turkey has provided support and a base for political opponents of...
US Changes to Turkey's Preferred Spelling at Ally's Request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Thursday it has adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country, Turkiye, acceding to a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to Turkiye instead of Turkey,...
