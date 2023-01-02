Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NBC Washington
Joe Burrow: Bengals Support Whatever Bills Want to Do With Postponed Game
Burrow: Bengals support whatever Bills want to do with postponed game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds. Monday’s home game against the Buffalo...
NBC Washington
NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site
NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
NBC Washington
Damar Hamlin Latest: Buffalo Bills Share Health Update as Globe Prays for Recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest following an on-field tackle during Monday Night Football, but there appear to be some small signs of progress, according to a family spokesperson and the NFL team. Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and Hamlin...
WDTN
Fans react to Damar Hamlin’s healthy recovery
“When you get that glimpse of hope, it's very encouraging to, like, the whole world right now because like the whole country is rooting for tomorrow, and just sharing his updates. It definitely has a big smile on my face,” Pettit said.
Richmond realtor, former teammate talks about Damar Hamlin's giving spirit
Rimoni Dorsey, who grew up in Richmond and played football at Trinity, said Damar Hamlin made an impact almost immediately when he joined the football team at Pitt.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s recovery, place focus on Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule,...
NBC Washington
Damar Hamlin Jersey Sales Skyrocket, Proceeds Go to Toy Drive
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is in high demand and the proceeds are going toward a good cause. The 24-year-old, who suffered from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Bengals, reportedly has one of the highest-selling jerseys on Fanatics of "any sport, not just the NFL." The...
Lady Colonels chasing postseason success on the hardwood
WRTV
Indy declines to host AFC Championship Game due to schedule conflict
The City of Indianapolis will not be the neutral site for the NFL's upcoming AFC Championship game later this month.
NBC Washington
Damar Hamlin Named Week 18 Community MVP by NFLPA
Damar Hamlin named Week 18 Community MVP by NFLPA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a well-deserved title on Friday morning – Community MVP. That news came after it was revealed earlier Friday that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and spoke with...
