Cincinnati, OH

NBC Washington

NFL Announces Scenarios for Potential Neutral AFC Championship Game Site

NFL announces scenarios for potential neutral AFC Championship Game site originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has canceled the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. In a statement, the league acknowledged the potential inequities canceling a game could create for...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Washington

Damar Hamlin Latest: Buffalo Bills Share Health Update as Globe Prays for Recovery

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest following an on-field tackle during Monday Night Football, but there appear to be some small signs of progress, according to a family spokesperson and the NFL team. Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and Hamlin...
BUFFALO, NY
WDTN

Fans react to Damar Hamlin’s healthy recovery

“When you get that glimpse of hope, it's very encouraging to, like, the whole world right now because like the whole country is rooting for tomorrow, and just sharing his updates. It definitely has a big smile on my face,” Pettit said.
DAYTON, OH
NBC Washington

Damar Hamlin Jersey Sales Skyrocket, Proceeds Go to Toy Drive

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is in high demand and the proceeds are going toward a good cause. The 24-year-old, who suffered from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Bengals, reportedly has one of the highest-selling jerseys on Fanatics of "any sport, not just the NFL." The...
BUFFALO, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Lady Colonels chasing postseason success on the hardwood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County girls basketball hit the ground running this year, currently sitting at a comfortable 8-3 record. Although the Colonels fell short in two of their last three at a tournament in Indianapolis, they say they took it as a learning opportunity and have used it as a motivator to get […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
NBC Washington

Damar Hamlin Named Week 18 Community MVP by NFLPA

Damar Hamlin named Week 18 Community MVP by NFLPA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a well-deserved title on Friday morning – Community MVP. That news came after it was revealed earlier Friday that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and spoke with...

