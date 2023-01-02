Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Sudden closure of Rise Again Tattoo angers Billings customers
The shop unexpectedly closed its doors last week, just days after Kayla received a $400 dollar gift certificate for more ink.
KULR8
Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
Why I Gave a Ride to a Billings Transient at 5:30 in the Morning
I did something today that I don't typically do. I pulled into the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings this morning a little after 5 AM and started to circle through our tiny parking lot. Of course, it was full. "No biggie", I thought, "I'll just find a spot to park on Montana Avenue."
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Montana among 27 states that raised its minimum wage Monday
According to the Montana Department of Labor, only 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.
Blue Angels return to Billings
The Blue Angels will perform a short flyover in Billings on Jan. 13 in advance of the return of the Yellowstone International Air Show.
Billings, Don’t Forget These Important Maintenance Priorities in 2023
We had our digital managing editor gal come in today to ask a question about car maintenance so I gave her some advice. I started thinking about some of the most neglected maintenance things that should always be taken care of but are forgotten. Tire pressure is very important, and...
yourbigsky.com
STOP, DROP & ROLL; Stay fire safe
A house fire causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and killing the family pets happened recently in Billings and it’s a reminder for us all to be fire prevention smart. Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain says the fire is still under investigation but would like everyone...
Montana's seeing more reported flu cases this year
Yellowstone County alone has seen over 1,500 flu cases since September, and influenza has sent nearly 100 people to the hospital. Three Yellowstone County residents have died.
KULR8
Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
Victims identified in fatal crashes in Billings over New Year's weekend
Montana Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in both crashes that took place over the New Year's holiday.
KULR8
Structure fire kills several pets; causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage
BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure fire Monday morning killed several animals and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home on Boulder Avenue, the Billings Fire Department (BFD) reports. Deputy Fire Marshall Andrew McLain says no injuries are reported, but the building was occupied by three people at the...
yourbigsky.com
Update: Missing woman found safe
Update, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 3:00PM: The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman reported missing, Rachelle Burgess, has been found safe. The YCSO thanks everyone for the help. The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Rachelle Burgess shown in the...
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner
I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
Laurel Outlook
Laurel man creates movie magic in new Western ‘Sanctified’ screening at Vue & Brew
You might not consider when you’re watching a good Western how a rifle bullet can tear through an outlaw’s leg in such a believable way. But Bobby Brooks notices. As a kid growing up in southern Texas, Brooks watched Spaghetti Westerns, featuring stars like Clint Eastwood, and he was intrigued by the special effects. Fast forward a few decades, and Brooks is the guy who can make those shoot-em-up scenes look real. One of his latest films, “Sanctified,” will be screened this weekend in Laurel at the Vue & Brew. Brooks is proud of his work on the film, including his unusual stint of being a stunt double for a woman portraying a nun.
Comments / 0