Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
96.3 The Blaze

Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

STOP, DROP & ROLL; Stay fire safe

A house fire causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and killing the family pets happened recently in Billings and it’s a reminder for us all to be fire prevention smart. Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain says the fire is still under investigation but would like everyone...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
COLUMBUS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Update: Missing woman found safe

Update, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 3:00PM: The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman reported missing, Rachelle Burgess, has been found safe. The YCSO thanks everyone for the help. The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Rachelle Burgess shown in the...
NewsTalk 95.5

An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Laurel man creates movie magic in new Western ‘Sanctified’ screening at Vue & Brew

You might not consider when you’re watching a good Western how a rifle bullet can tear through an outlaw’s leg in such a believable way. But Bobby Brooks notices. As a kid growing up in southern Texas, Brooks watched Spaghetti Westerns, featuring stars like Clint Eastwood, and he was intrigued by the special effects. Fast forward a few decades, and Brooks is the guy who can make those shoot-em-up scenes look real. One of his latest films, “Sanctified,” will be screened this weekend in Laurel at the Vue & Brew. Brooks is proud of his work on the film, including his unusual stint of being a stunt double for a woman portraying a nun.
LAUREL, MT

