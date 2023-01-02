ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJFW-TV

Tomahawk FCCLA Blood Drive

TOMAHAWK, Wi (WJFW)- Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a student organization that focuses on making a difference in their communities. FCCLA advisor Allison Ewart explains students have the opportunity to take part in their choice of service projects. Joseph Jones and Marie Weizenicker organized Thursday’s blood drive at Tomahawk High School, the school’s first since 2020. The blood drive is part of the club’s community service project to promote and publicize FCCLA.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Snowmy's New Hat

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJFW) - Since 2010, Snowmy Kromer has had the same signature red hat. With Stormy Kromer’s lifetime warranty, Snowmy can retire his old hat for a new one after this winter. Bob Jacquart, Chairman of Stormy Kromer, is excited for the challenge. Bob made Snowmy’s current size...
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

2023 USA Curling Club National Championships to be held in Wausau

WAUSAU (WJFW) - The 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships will be coming to Wausau in March. The Championships will run from Mar. 15-19. 12 of of the top club teams of each gender will compete for the national title. The Wausau Curling Club has hosted national-level events in the...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Municipal Snow Removal

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Shoveling snow is one task that can’t be avoided in the Northwoods. Dave Melvin, Rhinelander’s code enforcement officer, wants to remind residents to clear their sidewalks and driveways. This can be difficult when snow plows push snow onto already shoveled sidewalks and driveways.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Area animal shelters experiencing steady intake rates

When Amanda Haydon took over as director of the Oneida County Humane Society in 2021, she had a pretty good idea of what she was in for. Prior to being director, she was the assistant director. She also has a handful of pets that came right from the shelter. But...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Crandon uses big first half to take down Elcho and remain undefeated

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon was a perfect 10-0 before their senior night showdown at home against Elcho on Thursday, looking to stay undefeated. Elcho has a smaller roster, but has still put together an impressive season, holding a 2-6 record, looking to make an upset. There's a reason that the...
CRANDON, WI

