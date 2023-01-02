Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Zone A of the Langlade County Snowmobile Trails opening Sat. morning
LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Langlade Co. will open Saturday at 6 a.m. Zone A of the county snowmobile trails system including state-funded trails is scheduled to open. Trails between intersections 49 & 58 and intersections 21B and 22B will remain closed until further notice.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk FCCLA Blood Drive
TOMAHAWK, Wi (WJFW)- Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a student organization that focuses on making a difference in their communities. FCCLA advisor Allison Ewart explains students have the opportunity to take part in their choice of service projects. Joseph Jones and Marie Weizenicker organized Thursday’s blood drive at Tomahawk High School, the school’s first since 2020. The blood drive is part of the club’s community service project to promote and publicize FCCLA.
WJFW-TV
Snowmy's New Hat
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJFW) - Since 2010, Snowmy Kromer has had the same signature red hat. With Stormy Kromer’s lifetime warranty, Snowmy can retire his old hat for a new one after this winter. Bob Jacquart, Chairman of Stormy Kromer, is excited for the challenge. Bob made Snowmy’s current size...
WJFW-TV
2023 USA Curling Club National Championships to be held in Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships will be coming to Wausau in March. The Championships will run from Mar. 15-19. 12 of of the top club teams of each gender will compete for the national title. The Wausau Curling Club has hosted national-level events in the...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys hockey uses strong 1st and 3rd periods to get past Medford
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team has been on a roll this season. They ended 2022 with a 4-1 win over Marshfield to give them some much needed momentum heading in to 2023, with postseason quickly approaching. Their first game of 2023 was a Great Northern Conference...
WJFW-TV
Municipal Snow Removal
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Shoveling snow is one task that can’t be avoided in the Northwoods. Dave Melvin, Rhinelander’s code enforcement officer, wants to remind residents to clear their sidewalks and driveways. This can be difficult when snow plows push snow onto already shoveled sidewalks and driveways.
WJFW-TV
Area animal shelters experiencing steady intake rates
When Amanda Haydon took over as director of the Oneida County Humane Society in 2021, she had a pretty good idea of what she was in for. Prior to being director, she was the assistant director. She also has a handful of pets that came right from the shelter. But...
WJFW-TV
Statewide alert issued for two snowmobiles stolen from a Florence Co. cabin
FLORENCE CO. (WJFW) - A statewide alert has been issued out of Florence County, for the reported theft of two snowmobiles from a seasonal cabin. According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the snowmobiles were most likely stolen during the early morning hours on December 23, from a private property near County Highway B in Aurora.
WJFW-TV
Four people accused of beating and holding a female captive in Oneida Co; all arrested
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Four people were arrested in December after a woman reported that she was held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt, and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake. Jay William Lloyd, 38, Laura Lynn Schultz, 38, Andrew Paul Horbinski, 30, and...
WJFW-TV
Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
WJFW-TV
Crandon uses big first half to take down Elcho and remain undefeated
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon was a perfect 10-0 before their senior night showdown at home against Elcho on Thursday, looking to stay undefeated. Elcho has a smaller roster, but has still put together an impressive season, holding a 2-6 record, looking to make an upset. There's a reason that the...
WJFW-TV
Deceased individual identified following Tuesday's armed robbery attempt in Marathon Co.
UPDATE 01/04/2023 4:10 p.m. - The name of the suspect that was shot and killed by a homeowner during an armed robbery home invasion on Tuesday in the Town of Elderon was identified as Alexander T. Watters, 22, of Wittenberg. Watters died in the altercation with the 79-year-old man following...
Comments / 0