Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Confronts Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet
During their tense exchange, Bayless told Sharpe he refuses to delete his tweet about Hamlin and insists the network wasn’t mad about the post. After receiving a wave of backlash over his tweet about Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless refuses to remove the message. NFL fans watched as Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency on the field. As real-time updates have been offered regarding his health status, Bayless emerged with a tweet that rubbed many the wrong way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Buffalo Bills Offer Positive Update About Damar Hamlin
The NFL star is reportedly showing “remarkable improvement” after collapsing on the field. After suffering a terrifying health scare, more information is being shared about Damar Hamlin. The sports world has its eyes keenly focused on the NFL after Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game earlier this week. The Buffalo Bills star took a hit, as many professional football players do, but this resulted in two cardiac arrests.
hotnewhiphop.com
Matt Barnes Says He’s Stopped People From Assaulting Skip Bayless
Matt Barnes says that he’s personally stopped two people from attacking Skip Bayless. Matt Barnes says that he’s kept people from assaulting Skip Bayless in the past. The comments come in response to Bayless’s recent comments on the injury of NFL star Damar Hamlin. Barnes began by...
hotnewhiphop.com
GoFundMe Takes Down Fake Damar Hamlin Fundraisers
GoFundMe says they are taking down fake fundraisers for Damar Hamlin as they pop up. GoFundMe is taking down numerous fake fundraisers for Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after collapsing on the field. According to TMZ, the...
What needs to happen for the Bills to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed?
The Buffalo Bills still have a chance the secure the AFC's No. 1 seed -- and it depends largely on what the Kansas City Chiefs do.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dana White Power Slap League TV Debut Delayed After Incident With Wife
After the video of White slapping his wife went viral, his new venture has been pushed back. The latest controversy involving Dana White has caused a delay in his new business venture. UFC’s president was caught in a viral firestorm after a video of White and his wife surfaced. In the clip, the pair looked like they were arguing in the VIP section of a nightclub. During the spat, White’s wife slapped him. He immediately slapped her back.
Iona baseball player offers advice to Damar Hamlin following similar injury
DiCarlo was in the batter's box on October 27 during practice when a 90mph pitch struck him in the chest. The outfielder suffered cardiac arrest on Iona's field in Bronxville. He suffered commotio cordis.
hotnewhiphop.com
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Reveals He Was Resuscitated Twice, Shares Concern Of Lung Damage
The 24-year-old NFL star was rushed to a hospital and placed on a ventilator after collapsing during Monday’s game. One day following Damar Hamlin’s shocking collapse during Monday’s Buffalo Bills V. Cincinnati Bengals game, his uncle revealed that the 24-year-old had to be resuscitated both on the field and after he was taken to a hospital.
