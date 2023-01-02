ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
FanSided

Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC

The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is once again being linked to an exit from coaching, and he responded to those rumors on Friday. A report this week suggested that McVay would likely get inquiries about stepping down as Rams coach to take a broadcasting job. On Friday, McVay said he found the interest “flattering”... The post Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

