Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident
Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s recovery, place focus on Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule,...
'Everybody's day comes at some point:' J.J. Watt gets in last practice of NFL career
The final day of Arizona Cardinals practice for the 2022 season arrived Friday, the last time players and coaches convened on the practice field at team headquarters. It was also the last practice of defensive lineman J.J. Watt's standout NFL career. Watt has one game left before he walks away from football, as he announced last month. ...
John Harbaugh’s non-update on Lamar Jackson’s injury is troubling
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has no idea when Lamar Jackson will return from his injury, giving a frustrating non-update on the star quarterback. When will Lamar Jackson get back in the lineup for the Ravens? No one knows. Literally. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media on Friday and...
