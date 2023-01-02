Read full article on original website
Related
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55
Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89
June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89. Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook. Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
AOL Corp
Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”
Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
Photos: Family members mourn during the funeral service for Leilani Dream Burley
Funeral services were held for 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach this month.
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
TODAY.com
TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22
Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Comments / 0