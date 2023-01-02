TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys. DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year’s weekend alone. In a statement, the governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government’s immigration policies and response to the migrants landing in the Keys. The governor’s statement made no mention of the Biden administration’s announcement Thursday of a new policy to start turning back Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans at the Texas border, along with Venezuelans, who arrive illegally. The administration also said it would offer humanitarian parole for up 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online, pay their airfare and find a financial sponsor.

