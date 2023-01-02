Read full article on original website
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
Man found dead on road on NYE, family wants answers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the road on New Year’s Eve. Paul Martinez, 37, was found dead on Sweetwater Lane near Saddle Rock Drive in the Aldine area. The Harris...
Only on 13: Shooter at large after innocent woman caught in crossfire driving home from work
A woman shares her survivor story only with ABC13 after being blindsided when she noticed a car speeding behind her on the way home from work.
Customer shoots and kills robber who held up taqueria in southwest Houston, police say
Police say that as the robber was leaving after taking everyone's wallets and cellphones, one of the customers shot him several times.
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
Police officer, another person injured in northwest Houston crash
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer and the passenger of a Lexus were injured in a crash in northwest Houston Thursday. Police said the wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the area of West Little York Road near Hempstead. District Attorney Sean Teare said in a news conference that...
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Trae Tha Truth's attorney says they do not expect special treatment in assault case
HOUSTON — Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth appeared in court Friday morning in connection with assault charges involving another rapper Z-Ro stemming from an incident in August. Trae Tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier O. Thompson, was charged with assault on Dec. 27 and is out on bond.
Driver goes around train crossing arms, crashed head-on with Houston SWAT officer
HOUSTON - A Houston SWAT officer was injured in a crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital, officials say. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Hempstead at West Little York. A SWAT officer with HPD was traveling westbound on Hempstead. Witnesses say the GHPD vehicle had a green light.
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents
PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
Woman with body odor goes on pre-Christmas robbery spree along Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police and the FBI are trying to identify a "nicely-dressed" female robber who one victim said "smelled heavily of body odor." The woman, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, is wanted in at least four robberies the week before Christmas. Surveillance video shows her...
Man hit, killed by Houston police officer responding to call, HCSO says
HOUSTON — A man standing in the street died after he was hit by a Houston police patrol unit responding to a call in northeast Houston late Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office. The brother of the victim identified him as Caleb Swafford. Cameron Swafford said...
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide
On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
Arson suspect in custody after climbing out of burning home in Spring, authorities say
Pablo Patino set his wife's north Houston house on fire on Tuesday. On Thursday, he was arrested after setting his Spring house on fire during a SWAT standoff.
UPDATE: HPD responds to report of woman who said she was ticketed for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture
Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
Former Pasadena police officer Rigoberto Saldivar indicted over 2021 traffic stop shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say. According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday. The police...
