Travelers from 30 countries to undergo new COVID screening at Newark Airport
A new program at Newark Liberty International Airport is designed to detect new coronavirus variants from other countries.
News 12
2nd officer stabbed in Medford attack released from hospital
The second officer stabbed last week in Medford was released from Stony Brook University Hospital today. On Dec. 28, officers Brendan Gallagher and Ray Stock were stabbed while responding to a call about an altercation between roommates at the Blue Ridge condo complex. Gallagher, who had already been released, was...
Family searches for missing Port Jervis woman
Hope Alive 845 is sharing Melissa Lee Conklin’s photos on social media, saying she was last seen in August of 2022.
News 12
MTA plans to make major changes to Brooklyn bus routes
The MTA announced the Brooklyn Bus Redesign Program, which is set to make some massive adjustments to the Brooklyn bus system. The project has been on pause for about a year and a half, according to the MTA. They say they have plans to transform bus service in the borough dramatically, with a plan to remove some bus stops in the hopes of increasing bus route efficiency.
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Children of missing Yonkers woman ask public for help
Kimberly Rowe was last seen on Dec. 30 in the area of Getty Square.
News 12
Detectives: Elmont after-school director arrested for sex-related crimes with 10-year-old girl
An after-school program director from Elmont was arrested for sex-related crimes that occurred last month, detectives say. Daniel Butler, 41, is employed by the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church in Jamaica. According to detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends the after-school program and was also present at Butler’s home for...
The Jewish Press
12,000 New York City Hospital Nurses Prepare to Strike
Some 12,000 New York City nurses are preparing to strike this month at seven local hospitals unless negotiators reach an agreement in ongoing contract talks. Nurses delivered 10-day strike notices at facilities this weekend as hospital executives failed to settle the contracts, which may mean that nurses in the city will go on strike beginning Jan. 9.
News 12
Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run
It has been just over a month since the double fatal hit-and-run in Stamford that outraged the community because no charges were filed. Now, police have made an arrest and have new details. Maria Garrido reacted Friday to the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Talbot from Greenwich by authorities in Florida...
News 12
Bronx man stole over $8K worth of iPhones, Apple Watches delivered to Trumbull homes
A Bronx man stole over $8,000 worth of Apple iPhones and Apple Watches delivered in packages to Trumbull addresses, police say. Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, was charged with larceny for stealing the packages. Trumbull police say they were notified that Felix was driving around taking recently delivered...
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
News 12
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault. William Ray, 42, is accused of holding up the Investors Bank on Route 70 on Dec. 22 of last year. A release from the Camden County prosecutor...
News 12
Woman fatally struck in New City
Clarkstown police say a woman was struck and killed by a car late Thursday afternoon. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City. She was taken to Westchester Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Newark man fatally shot in city’s West Ward Friday morning
Officers responded to reports of a shooting between 500 South Orange Ave. and South 20th Street in Newark just after midnight.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
News 12
Police sources: Love triangle leads to fatal attack with hatchet, firearm in Brooklyn
Police sources say a potential love triangle could have led to a fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay Thursday night. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 3090 Ocean Ave., and found a 42-year-old man with trauma to his head and a gunshot to his torso. Police sources say the...
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say a masked 5 feet, 8 inches tall male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon.
Officer saves life of woman found stabbed on Cherry Quay bike trail
A Brick Township police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a woman he found stabbed on the Cherry Quay bike trail.
East Orange man faces charges in stabbings of 2 Newark police officers
An East Orange man is accused of stabbing two Newark police officers and injuring a third.
