News 12

2nd officer stabbed in Medford attack released from hospital

The second officer stabbed last week in Medford was released from Stony Brook University Hospital today. On Dec. 28, officers Brendan Gallagher and Ray Stock were stabbed while responding to a call about an altercation between roommates at the Blue Ridge condo complex. Gallagher, who had already been released, was...
MEDFORD, NY
News 12

MTA plans to make major changes to Brooklyn bus routes

The MTA announced the Brooklyn Bus Redesign Program, which is set to make some massive adjustments to the Brooklyn bus system. The project has been on pause for about a year and a half, according to the MTA. They say they have plans to transform bus service in the borough dramatically, with a plan to remove some bus stops in the hopes of increasing bus route efficiency.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

12,000 New York City Hospital Nurses Prepare to Strike

Some 12,000 New York City nurses are preparing to strike this month at seven local hospitals unless negotiators reach an agreement in ongoing contract talks. Nurses delivered 10-day strike notices at facilities this weekend as hospital executives failed to settle the contracts, which may mean that nurses in the city will go on strike beginning Jan. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Stamford police detail Michael Talbot arrest in double fatal hit-and-run

It has been just over a month since the double fatal hit-and-run in Stamford that outraged the community because no charges were filed. Now, police have made an arrest and have new details. Maria Garrido reacted Friday to the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Talbot from Greenwich by authorities in Florida...
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Woman fatally struck in New City

Clarkstown police say a woman was struck and killed by a car late Thursday afternoon. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City. She was taken to Westchester Medical Center and pronounced dead.
NEW CITY, NY

