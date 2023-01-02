ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in

WARTHEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wanted man was found dead Wednesday evening while Washington County deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant. Washington County deputies were requested to assist Forsyth County in serving multiple felony arrest warrants for a 36-year-old Reginald A. Henderson of Alpharetta. The charges included two counts...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta

Police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a man and woman in a southeast Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities told WSB the man involved is believed to have barricaded himself in the home located on Martin Street Southeast. John Spink, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he saw SWAT establishing a perimeter...
ATLANTA, GA

