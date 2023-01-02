Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash. Authorities responded to I-285 north near the Indian Creek Marta Station exit around 2 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
School bus crash leaves multiple people injured in Gwinnett County, police say
ATLANTA — A school bus crash shut down Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning and left three people injured, according to Gwinnett County Police. Gwinnett County Police tweeted about the incident just after 7:20 a.m. Officers said no children were on board; however, they are calling...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-285 near Indian Creek MARTA, police say
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-285 northbound near the Indian Creek MARTA station Friday morning, according to DeKalb County Police. All lanes were briefly shut down between Covington Highway and Memorial Drive...
I-285 in DeKalb shut down for hours due to fatal pedestrian crash
Early-morning traffic was backed up for hours Friday after I-285 was shut down in DeKalb County while police investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
41nbc.com
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
wgxa.tv
Three people, including child, shot in separate incidents in first three days of the year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people, including one child, were shot in separate incidents in the first three days of the New Year. On December 2nd, 49-year-old Stephanie Cates was leaving her Villa Esta Avenue home for her sister's house in Lizella to teach an online English class. As she...
Felony rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood after hours-long standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. The scene, which played out for hours, led to the arrest of a 2021 rape suspect, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other...
Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake
A man with a medical condition was chased, shot and beaten Thursday morning after he mistakenly tried to enter his former home in Snellville, authorities said.
Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death inside car at DeKalb park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a DeKalb County park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Shoal Creek Park, where the victim was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
9-year-old hit by car was on the way to sign up for basketball game, died in mother’s arms, dad says
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — The father of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week says he died in his mother’s arms. Jamal Dean was hit by a car outside a recreation center on Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Tom Jones...
WRDW-TV
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in
WARTHEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wanted man was found dead Wednesday evening while Washington County deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant. Washington County deputies were requested to assist Forsyth County in serving multiple felony arrest warrants for a 36-year-old Reginald A. Henderson of Alpharetta. The charges included two counts...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested for burglary in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect in a Monroe County burglary that happened on New Year's Eve. Monroe County Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on Langston Avenue and, when they arrived on-scene, gathered information from the homeowner and witnesses. Using that information and following other leads, they were able to identify two possible suspects.
Cookout employee accused of stabbing co-worker turns herself in, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager is in jail after multiple people accused her of stabbing a co-worker on the job last month. Kenya Pierce, 17, turned herself into Fulton County Jail Wednesday. Police believe Pierce stabbed a co-worker at the Cookout fast food restaurant where she worked...
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta
Police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a man and woman in a southeast Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities told WSB the man involved is believed to have barricaded himself in the home located on Martin Street Southeast. John Spink, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he saw SWAT establishing a perimeter...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Police asking for public’s help to identify remains of man found in Jonesboro
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a man found in Jonesboro in November of last year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The decomposed remains were found off of Hunter Ridge Drive...
Mattie's call issued for missing woman, may be experiencing 'mental crisis:' Clayton Co. police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s call was issued for a missing woman who may be having a "mental crisis," according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Danielle Dismuke, 35, was last seen Friday morning at Riverwoods Behavioral Health System off Medical Center Drive...
