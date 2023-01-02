ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Man arrested after barricading himself in a Clearwater home

By Rebekah Nelson
 4 days ago
A man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday night after police received reports of gunshots in the area.

According to officials, Clearwater Police arrived at a house on Ridge Avenue around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 after the initial call regarding the gunshots.

One of the first officers to step foot on the scene was grazed in the arm by a bullet.

The SWAT team, negotiator team and multiple officers managed to get the man to surrender around 10:45 p.m. He exited the house after SWAT team members fired gas canisters at it.

Clearwater Police stated that the man is now in custody and that the officer who was shot was taken to Morton Plant Hospital but has since been released.

They also said that charges against the man will be released Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

