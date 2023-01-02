ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, TX


NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas

The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Large police presence in Pleasant Grove as SWAT situation unfolds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds, officials say.At around 10:04 a.m. Jan. 4, police were behind a car with "possible stolen plates" near the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road and called in their helicopter, Air1, to assist.Police said the car stopped after it was involved in a crash near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, and that the suspect ran from the car and into a wooded area.The suspect also reportedly fired shots from a weapon, police said.Police are currently asking the public to avoid this area as they investigate.
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington

The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
ARLINGTON, TX
KWTX

Human remains found near Baylor Campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in a ravine near the Baylor University campus on Friday, Jan. 6. Investigators have been at the scene near 9th Street and the I-35 access road since 9 a.m. A police spokeswoman said the investigation is being treated...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning

A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
ARLINGTON, TX

