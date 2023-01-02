Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas
The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
KWTX
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
Large police presence in Pleasant Grove as SWAT situation unfolds
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds, officials say.At around 10:04 a.m. Jan. 4, police were behind a car with "possible stolen plates" near the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road and called in their helicopter, Air1, to assist.Police said the car stopped after it was involved in a crash near Bruton and Jim Miller Road, and that the suspect ran from the car and into a wooded area.The suspect also reportedly fired shots from a weapon, police said.Police are currently asking the public to avoid this area as they investigate.
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
KWTX
Dr Pepper Museum gets new roof 70 years after deadly tornado destroyed it
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven decades after Waco’s deadly tornado struck the area, the Dr Pepper Museum is finally getting a new roof. In 1953, a deadly tornado wiped the area, killing more than one hundred people and destroying many buildings downtown. Chris Dyer, the president and CEO of...
Pedestrian struck and killed by traffic in far west Tarrant County
A man has died after being struck while on foot on I-20 near the Tarrant/Parker County line Sunday evening. The 911 calls came in just before 6 p.m. telling police the location.
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
dfwscanner.net
UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington
The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
KWTX
Central Texas man says Christmas tree outside hospital gave him hope during COVID-19 battle, writes thank you letter
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who fought for his life with COVID-19 in the ICU at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco last January has written a letter to a business to let them know it was lights from their large Christmas tree in view from his hospital window that helped give him hope.
fox4news.com
One dead, one arrested after car crashes into body of water in Arlington during possible street race
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and another is under arrest after a car believed to be racing drove off of I-30 in Arlington and into a body of water below. Arlington police say the single car wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers spotted a white Infiniti...
KWTX
Human remains found near Baylor Campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in a ravine near the Baylor University campus on Friday, Jan. 6. Investigators have been at the scene near 9th Street and the I-35 access road since 9 a.m. A police spokeswoman said the investigation is being treated...
Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash
Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday. Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning
A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
