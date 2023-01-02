ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Following restoration work, Meadowdale Beach to reopen to public starting Jan. 7

After completion of significant project milestones in 2022, Meadowdale Beach will once again be accessible to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project was initiated by Snohomish County Parks — al partnership with Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), BNSF Railway, Tulalip Tribes, state and federal agencies, and the local community.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Snohomish County Council selects Mead, Nehring for 2023 leadership

The Snohomish County Council Tuesday morning elected its leadership team for 2023. Councilmember Jared Mead, a Democrat representing District 4 including Mountlake Terrace and Brier, was elected council chair. Mead, a Democrat, served as vice-chair in 2022. Councilmember Nate Nehring, representing District 1, was elected vice-chair. This is the first...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Volunteers sought for MLK Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park Jan. 16

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16, Lynnwood residents are invited to volunteer for a Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park. Volunteers are meeting from 9 a.m. to noon that day to clear invasive species from the area and help beautify it. Those looking to have a productive morning with the community can volunteer here.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2022

18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for making false statements to officers. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. 3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West:...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Under the weather: Storm systems continue through the weekend

Happy New Year, everyone! The start of 2023 has been relatively dry thus far, but as we head into the first full weekend of the year, the rain is expected to pick up thanks to a train of several systems headed our way. Compared to what we saw toward the...
SEATTLE, WA
High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022

Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Score by...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

