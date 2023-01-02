ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
Saros makes Predators-record 64 saves, beats Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski scored 5:06 into the third period to give the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Saros matched the third-most saves in NHL history. Saros...
Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Avalanche 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller also scored for the Canucks. They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-18-3. “We’ve proven that this group can do it,”...
