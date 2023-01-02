Drake men's basketball falls at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Donovan Clay scored 15 points and filled up the stat sheet to lead Missouri State to a 52-49 men's basketball win against Drake on Sunday.

Clay also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Bears (7-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

"It's a disappointing loss," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "Defensively, when you hold a team to 35 percent shooting you did your job. But offensively, we couldn't get on track."

The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2) were led in scoring by Tucker DeVries, who finished with 20 points. D.J. Wilkins added 11 points for Drake. In addition, Roman Penn finished with six points, eight assists and three steals.

Missouri State went into halftime leading Drake 30-23. Dalen Ridgnal scored eight points in the half. Missouri State pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave the Bears the lead at 44-38 with 7:11 remaining in the half.

"We certainly had opportunities," Darian DeVries said. "It wasn't a lack of effort. We need to turn the page and get ready for Southern Illinois." Drake will head to Carbondale, Ill., on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup at Southern Illinois.

The Associated Press and the Drake sports information department contributed to this report.