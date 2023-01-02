Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Thundercomm Brought Its Brand-new Smart Vending Machine Solution to CES 2023
Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, officially announced its all-new Smart Vending Machine Solution at CES 2023. This new solution will not only bring consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, but also help vending machine operators improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the rapid development of...
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI)(NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally.
xTool D1 Pro Review (2023): Laser Engraver & Cutting Machine Review Published by Cutting Simply
Cutting Simply, a leading website for laser engraver and cutting machine reviews and guides, has published their review of the xTool D1 Pro cutting machine. The xTool D1 Pro is a powerful and versatile cutting machine that has garnered attention from professionals and hobbyists alike. Cutting Simply's expert team put the xTool D1 Pro through a series of thorough tests to assess its capabilities and performance.
Voromotors – Leading Premium Personal Electric Scooter Retailer
USA - Jan 05, 2023 - Through serving 1 customer at a time, and pushing quality boundaries, they soon grew to become the leading premium electric scooter company in the country. Their mission is to empower personal commutes – last mile and as a primary alternative mode of transport. They...
Mercedes-Benz Reveals New Charging Network and Tech Updates at CES 2023
Mercedes-Benz to launch global branded high-power charging network starting in North America. VISION EQXX, most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built, gives demonstration drives on streets of Las Vegas. Automatic Lane Change (ALC) to take advanced driver-assistance systems to next level in North American market. Level 3 conditionally automated driving with Mercedes-Benz...
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
