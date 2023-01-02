Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: Gallery exhibit, an opera mystery, Korean American Day celebration and a volunteer opportunity
Gallery North hosts “In With the New, Out with the Old”. Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m. (Edmonds Art Walk) Gallery North’s show “In With the New, Out With the Old” will feature local artists Hannah Mason, Sam Spencer and Tatyana Brown. Hannah and Tatyana are new to the gallery.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Volunteers sought for MLK Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park Jan. 16
To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16, Lynnwood residents are invited to volunteer for a Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park. Volunteers are meeting from 9 a.m. to noon that day to clear invasive species from the area and help beautify it. Those looking to have a productive morning with the community can volunteer here.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Following restoration work, Meadowdale Beach to reopen to public starting Jan. 7
After completion of significant project milestones in 2022, Meadowdale Beach will once again be accessible to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project was initiated by Snohomish County Parks — al partnership with Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), BNSF Railway, Tulalip Tribes, state and federal agencies, and the local community.
lynnwoodtoday.com
SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction
Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022
Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Score by...
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Overnight northbound I-5 lane closures in Everett for lane striping Jan. 4
Contractor crews return to Everett on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, to paint the right edge fog line on northbound Interstate 5 between the exit to Marine View Drive and the Snohomish River Bridge. The right lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Only the left lane...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2022
18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for making false statements to officers. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. 3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West:...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
KOMO News
Overlake Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Overlake Medical Center & Clinics welcomed its first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight. The Bellevue hospital said Zineb Naqvi was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Naqvi is the first child for parents Urba Haider and Hussain Naqvi of Bellevue. “It...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Council selects Mead, Nehring for 2023 leadership
The Snohomish County Council Tuesday morning elected its leadership team for 2023. Councilmember Jared Mead, a Democrat representing District 4 including Mountlake Terrace and Brier, was elected council chair. Mead, a Democrat, served as vice-chair in 2022. Councilmember Nate Nehring, representing District 1, was elected vice-chair. This is the first...
myeverettnews.com
Driver Rescued After Driving Off I-5 East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp
Everett Firefighters had to do a low angle rope rescue to bring the driver up an embankment after their vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the base of the East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp from Northbound I-5 Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM where witnesses said the...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigating After Injured Person Found On 112th Street
Initial Report 12/31/22 8:00 PM: Everett Police are investigating after receiving reports that a motorist found a person with their shoes off and lying bloody in the roadway on 112th street just west of Silver Lake Road Saturday night. Shortly after 7:00 PM Sno911 received a call of a person...
