Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Volunteers sought for MLK Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park Jan. 16

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16, Lynnwood residents are invited to volunteer for a Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park. Volunteers are meeting from 9 a.m. to noon that day to clear invasive species from the area and help beautify it. Those looking to have a productive morning with the community can volunteer here.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Following restoration work, Meadowdale Beach to reopen to public starting Jan. 7

After completion of significant project milestones in 2022, Meadowdale Beach will once again be accessible to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project was initiated by Snohomish County Parks — al partnership with Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), BNSF Railway, Tulalip Tribes, state and federal agencies, and the local community.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction

Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022

Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Score by...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023

A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 25-31, 2022

18520 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for making false statements to officers. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported. 3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West:...
LYNNWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere

LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County Council selects Mead, Nehring for 2023 leadership

The Snohomish County Council Tuesday morning elected its leadership team for 2023. Councilmember Jared Mead, a Democrat representing District 4 including Mountlake Terrace and Brier, was elected council chair. Mead, a Democrat, served as vice-chair in 2022. Councilmember Nate Nehring, representing District 1, was elected vice-chair. This is the first...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Rescued After Driving Off I-5 East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp

Everett Firefighters had to do a low angle rope rescue to bring the driver up an embankment after their vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the base of the East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp from Northbound I-5 Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM where witnesses said the...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
SHORELINE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Investigating After Injured Person Found On 112th Street

Initial Report 12/31/22 8:00 PM: Everett Police are investigating after receiving reports that a motorist found a person with their shoes off and lying bloody in the roadway on 112th street just west of Silver Lake Road Saturday night. Shortly after 7:00 PM Sno911 received a call of a person...
EVERETT, WA

