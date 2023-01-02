Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report
Anyone criticizing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in regards to the medical emergency Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered... The post Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report appeared first on Outsider.
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Provides Health Update
There has been another update about Bills safety Damar Hamlin. This time from his uncle, who has some positive news.... The post Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Provides Health Update appeared first on Outsider.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
What Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up, According to Doctors
University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors met with the media Thursday for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar... The post What Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up, According to Doctors appeared first on Outsider.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Damar Hamlin Reportedly Opened His Eyes, Is Responsive Amid ‘Remarkable Improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to show signs of improvement just days after suffering a cardiac arrest in... The post Damar Hamlin Reportedly Opened His Eyes, Is Responsive Amid ‘Remarkable Improvement’ appeared first on Outsider.
Damar Hamlin’s Father Reportedly Gave Promising Update to Entire Bills Team
The father of Damar Hamlin reportedly held a Zoom call with the Buffalo Bills Wednesday to provide an update on the condition of his son. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mario Hamlin informed the team that Damar Hamlin was making progress following his on-field collapse Monday night. “In the words...
NFL Reportedly Makes Final Decision on Whether to Resume Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL has made a final decision on the resumption of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday night. The game will not be rescheduled and it will be labeled as a “no contest.”. A decision from the league was reportedly finalized on Thursday, an AP report indicates. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Addresses Team Via FaceTime for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
On Monday, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rather than returning to his feet, medical personnel rushed Hamlin from the field, sparking concern among his teammates, coaches, fans, and fellow NFL players. For days, it appeared...
NFL, College Football Fans React After Peyton Hillis Reportedly Hospitalized After Drowning Incident
The news about Peyton Hillis heroically saving his children from drowning has fans all over sending messages of support. While in Mississippi, Hillis’ children got into some trouble in the water. That’s when the former NFL running back stepped in. According to a Facebook post from Peyton Hillis’...
Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin’s Family Have Been in Contact Following Positive Update
When Damar Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday Night Football, no one expected what happened to happen. Especially not Higgins. These were two NFL players doing what they do. Play football. And it ended with a traumatic moment. Since that moment, there have been a lot...
Bad News for the Jets as Miami Dolphins Remove Locker Room Ping-Pong Table With Playoff Berth on the Line
Miami needs a win Sunday to clinch an NFL playoff berth. And here’s how seriously the Dolphins are taking the... The post Bad News for the Jets as Miami Dolphins Remove Locker Room Ping-Pong Table With Playoff Berth on the Line appeared first on Outsider.
Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant
Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms unleashed a profanity-laced rant on rival network ESPN Tuesday stemming... The post Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers Addresses Possibility of Playing Final Home Game with Packers
There’s a chance that Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions is the last time Aaron Rodgers is wearing the home colors at Lambeau Field. The four-time NFL MVP isn’t getting into the nitty-gritty of his future just yet, but he acknowledged he may be playing his final home game with the organization.
WATCH: Damar Hamlin's uncle updates Bills player's condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a slow route to recovery from the cardic arrest episode that unfolded for him during Monday’s game against the Bengals. However, his uncle provided a positive update on Tuesday evening. From Cincinnati where Hamlin remains, his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s recovery, place focus on Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule,...
Outsider.com
628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0