New York State

Video: Saquon Barkley discusses Daniel Jones’ success and Daniel Jones gives praise to Head Coach Brian Daboll

By osilionyp
 4 days ago

Saquon Barkley discusses Daniel Jones’ success and Daniel Jones gives praise to Head Coach Brian Daboll. The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-10.

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Matt Barnes: I had to stop NBA player and coach who wanted to ‘f–k up’ Skip Bayless

Matt Barnes claims he’s saved Skip Bayless from getting his a– whooped – twice. Barnes, the former NBA player who currently serves as an ESPN analyst and host of the “All The Smoke” podcast, took to his Instagram earlier this week with a video responding to Bayless for his controversial tweet about the Bengals-Bills game being postponed. The video now appears to have been deleted. In his video, Barnes said Bayless’ tweet was “blatant disrespect” to Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Barnes then claimed that an NBA player and a coach wanted “f–k Skip up” at...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren

Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
The Staten Island Advance

Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York City, NY
