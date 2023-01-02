Effective: 2023-01-06 13:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, waves of 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 PM PST this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 6 PM PST this evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In San Diego: High tides on Saturday Jan 7 will reach 6.20 feet at 842 AM. High Tides on Sunday Jan 8 will reach 6.07 feet at 913 AM.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO