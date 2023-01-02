Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:43:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Wasatch Back WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MST THIS MORNING Areas of snow and rain/snow mix will continue over the Wasatch Front, Tooele Valley, Cache Valley, and Wasatch Back through this morning before tapering off early this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Kittitas Valley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 11:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine and Fergus County below 4500ft. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Hill County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 11:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Hill County; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY Freezing rain and snow are ending. Thus the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire at Noon.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 10:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Curry County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including Interstate 25 and portions of U.S. Highway 285. Strong winds may create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of less a quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 10:36:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest winds typically occur on exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:48:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility near and below one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ziebach County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...The dense fog will redevelop and expand this evening, and continue into Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated areas of freezing fog will be possible in protected valleys where temperatures are just below freezing, causing roadways to be slick.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 05:24:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin Light to moderate snowfall will continue throughout the day across much of Carbon County including the Interstate 80 corridor from Rawlins to Elk Mountain. Widespread snowfall around 1 inch will be possible for most locations. Heavier amounts up to 3 inches will be possible near Elk Mountain as well as in southwest Carbon County near Baggs along the western slopes of the Sierra Madres. Use caution if traveling as periods of moderate snowfall could significantly reduce visibility and create slick road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:43:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, including Logan Summit, Parley`s Summit, the Cottonwood Canyons, and Daniels Summit. Traction restrictions may be enacted.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. Target Area: Modoc County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far western Modoc County. Mostly west of, but not including, route 139. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Faulk, Hand, Potter, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Faulk; Hand; Potter; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Potter, Faulk, Spink and Hand Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, there may be slick spots on roads due to the fog.
Flood Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 05:52:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM EST. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. Saluda River At Chappells affecting Saluda, Greenwood and Newberry Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Stevens Creek Near Modoc. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Farmland along Stevens Creek above the US Highway 23 bridge near Modoc becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...For both the Wind Advisory and the High Wind Watch, the Shasta Valley in Siskiyou County. This includes Montague and Interstate 5 south of Yreka to Weed. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. The strongest winds will occur on Saturday. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:41:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Dense fog is slowly burning off this morning and area visibilities are rising above 1/4 mile. Some locations around Hanford and Southeast of Merced are still around 1/2 mile. The fog is expected to burn off completely by noon. Hazy conditions are expected through this evening.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 14:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with local sets to 16 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flooding of sea water is possible around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Moses Lake Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 12:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Moses Lake Area Patchy dense fog with visibility down to one quarter mile has been reported by a storm spotter for stretches along Interstate 90 between Vantage to Moses Lake. Other stretches of highways that may have dense fog will be State Route 281 from George to Quincy, State Route 283 from George to Ephrata, and State Route 17 from Moses Lake to Ephrata. Patchy black ice will also be possible with temperatures below freezing in this area. Use extra caution, reduce speeds, and turn on headlights if encountering fog this morning. Fog is expected to slowly lift in the afternoon.
