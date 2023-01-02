Read full article on original website
Shocking ‘1923’ Brings the Shattering Death of a Dutton — or Two [Spoilers Alert]
1923 ushered in 2023 with a bang that absolutely nobody could have seen coming. In a shocking new year episode on Sunday (Jan. 1), the Yellowstone prequel said goodbye to one of the most important members of the Dutton family — and maybe even one of the stars of the show.
‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]
Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?
Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
