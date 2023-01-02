ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ Puts Jamie on the Road to the Train Station in Mid-Season Finale [Spoilers Alert]

By Sterling Whitaker
103.1 Kickin Country
103.1 Kickin Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
103.1 Kickin Country

‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]

Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
MONTANA STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?

Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy