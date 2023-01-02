‘Yellowstone’ Puts Jamie on the Road to the Train Station in Mid-Season Finale [Spoilers Alert]

Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]
Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
‘Yellowstone’ Will Return With New Episodes in Summer 2023: See the First Teaser [Watch]
Yellowstone fans have been waiting for an update on when the second half of Season 5 will air, and it's finally here: After wrapping the first batch of episodes in the season on Sunday (Jan. 1), the show will return during the summer of 2023. The news comes via a...
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?
Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
Why Luke Grimes Won’t Watch ‘Yellowstone’
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has heard his TV show is pretty good, but he wouldn't know. The man behind Kayce Dutton doesn't watch it. "Not because I don't want to or I'm too cool to watch," he tells Today during an interview that aired on Thursday (Jan. 5). "It would...
Nicole Kidman Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Universe
Nicole Kidman is teaming with several ex-Yellowstone castmembers and the show's creator for a drama based on a real-life CIA program. The actor and wife to country singer Keith Urban will star in Lioness on Paramount+. Variety shared the news, noting that Kidman was previously announced as an executive producer...
