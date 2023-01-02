Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals Game
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all Ages
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
WKRC
Father accused of murdering infant daughter in Butler County arraigned
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Texas man accused of killing his infant daughter when they lived in Butler County was arraigned Thursday. John Powers was arrested in Texas after his indictment on murder and child endangering charges. Powers abused the child from April 3 through May 10, 2022, according to court papers.
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
WKRC
Force used during arrest of Idaho murder suspect, authorities say
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they broke out several windows when they executed search warrants at the Kohbergber home in Chestnutville, Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. "Force was used. The warrants...
WKRC
Police in Ohio can now pull over drivers for texting or using devices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law on Jan. 3, 2023. The law strengthens Ohio's distracted driving laws when it comes to using cell phones and other electronic devices. The law now designates using devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers.
Ohio could extend the minimum jail sentence if it finds the inmate is a continued threat to society
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly five years after she was murdered, two Ohio prisoners are challenging the state law named after Reagan Tokes. Tokes, 21, was abducted, raped, and killed in February 2017 by a man who was out on parole. In 2018, Gov. John Kasich signed the Reagan Tokes Act into law, which requires […]
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
WKRC
Bill passed that makes swatting a felony offense
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Anyone convicted of swatting in Ohio can face tougher punishments since the crime is now a felony. Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that was passed by the general assembly this week. Swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement, prompting a large response.
New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief
For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
WKRC
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison after over 5,000 fentanyl pills seized
GREELEY, Colo. (WKRC) - A Colorado man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after authorities seized roughly 5,800 fentanyl pills. Weld District Court sentenced Andrew Durdy, 27, after he pled guilty of Conspiracy to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.
WLWT 5
Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Kim Bixler sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our...
WKRC
Sick Kentucky man unable to buy medical marijuana locally
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) – Sick Kentuckians can legally possess marijuana after an executive order took effect Sunday. But buying the marijuana poses a whole new set of challenges. Shawn Ritchie has been living with near-constant pain since 2012 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His immune system is...
WKRC
The device that may have saved Damar Hamlin not always available for student athletes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was on hand to restart his heart. Unfortunately, not all local schools are equipped to provide that same safety protocol. The American College of Cardiology reports that 100 to 150 sudden cardiac deaths among student athletes occur...
Why a man won't stand trial for the murder of his 11-year-old brother, how a man is doing after his car was hit by a train, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 2, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out why the 2023 Rose Parade wasn’t held on New Year’s Day, and how much gas prices have gone up since the start of the new year.
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
hometownstations.com
Help available for income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance
Press Release from the West Ohio Community Action Partnership: The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership continues to help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance through September 30, 2023. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. Eligible clients are those that are at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, who have been disconnected or have a disconnection notice or either need to establish new service or pay to transfer service.
13abc.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
Lima News
Ohio minimum wage goes up
Ohio’s minimum wage on Sunday saw the largest increase in more than 15 years when it was adjusted in response to sky-high inflation. About 188,000 Ohioans will see direct wage gains while about 275,000 other workers across the state are likely to see bigger paychecks as employers adjust their pay scales, says Policy Matters Ohio, citing estimates from the Economic Policy Institute.
DeWine signs 20 new Ohio laws
(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing. On Monday, he signed...
