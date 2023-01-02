ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

WKRC

Force used during arrest of Idaho murder suspect, authorities say

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they broke out several windows when they executed search warrants at the Kohbergber home in Chestnutville, Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. "Force was used. The warrants...
MOSCOW, ID
WKRC

Police in Ohio can now pull over drivers for texting or using devices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law on Jan. 3, 2023. The law strengthens Ohio's distracted driving laws when it comes to using cell phones and other electronic devices. The law now designates using devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
WKRC

Bill passed that makes swatting a felony offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Anyone convicted of swatting in Ohio can face tougher punishments since the crime is now a felony. Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that was passed by the general assembly this week. Swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement, prompting a large response.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief

For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison after over 5,000 fentanyl pills seized

GREELEY, Colo. (WKRC) - A Colorado man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after authorities seized roughly 5,800 fentanyl pills. Weld District Court sentenced Andrew Durdy, 27, after he pled guilty of Conspiracy to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.
COLORADO STATE
WKRC

Sick Kentucky man unable to buy medical marijuana locally

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) – Sick Kentuckians can legally possess marijuana after an executive order took effect Sunday. But buying the marijuana poses a whole new set of challenges. Shawn Ritchie has been living with near-constant pain since 2012 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His immune system is...
KENTUCKY STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Help available for income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance

Press Release from the West Ohio Community Action Partnership: The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership continues to help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance through September 30, 2023. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. Eligible clients are those that are at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, who have been disconnected or have a disconnection notice or either need to establish new service or pay to transfer service.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Ohio minimum wage goes up

Ohio’s minimum wage on Sunday saw the largest increase in more than 15 years when it was adjusted in response to sky-high inflation. About 188,000 Ohioans will see direct wage gains while about 275,000 other workers across the state are likely to see bigger paychecks as employers adjust their pay scales, says Policy Matters Ohio, citing estimates from the Economic Policy Institute.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

DeWine signs 20 new Ohio laws

(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing. On Monday, he signed...
OHIO STATE

