ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
LAURINBURG, NC
richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies charge man in tool theft

ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending charges from last year is accused of stealing tools in the early days of 2023. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Jan. 3 about a larceny on Loch Haven Road. The homeowner...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Scotland County deputies find man shot inside home

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute around 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on Blakely Road in Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said, “Upon arrival, deputies found a male inside the residence...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver

ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
ERWIN, NC
WNCT

Officials working to locate runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy