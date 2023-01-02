Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
Deputies arrest victim’s neighbor, another suspect in connection to deadly shooting in Maxton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies have made arrests in a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton. Authorities were called to a home on Dec. 22 on Corey Road, where they said they found 50-year-old Darrell Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
WMBF
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
wpde.com
Lumberton officers find man dead in the middle of the road after shooting
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
wpde.com
Several homes struck with bullets, one person grazed in Scotland County, deputies say
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Several houses were struck with bullets Thursday night on Quick Street in the Gibson community of Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said one person was “possibly grazed. “. The investigation is ongoing at...
cbs17
Man charged with murder 3 weeks after fatal shooting in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a man with murder three weeks after another man was found shot to death inside a parked truck in Fayetteville. The city’s police department on Thursday said Rondell Easterling, 30, of Fayetteville faces four charges in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Bishop Rhone, 27.
wpde.com
2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
richmondobserver
Richmond County deputies charge man in tool theft
ROCKINGHAM — A man with more than a dozen pending charges from last year is accused of stealing tools in the early days of 2023. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Jan. 3 about a larceny on Loch Haven Road. The homeowner...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
Two injured in Tuesday evening shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night that left two Laurinburg men injur
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
wpde.com
Scotland County deputies find man shot inside home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute around 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on Blakely Road in Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said, “Upon arrival, deputies found a male inside the residence...
15-year-old found with loaded gun at Lumberton High School, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
Hamlet man charged with rape following release from federal prison
HAMLET — A Hamlet man has been charged with second degree rape and kidnapping following his release from federal prison. On Sunday, Jan. 1, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Mount Gilead Police in reference to a female at their department who stated that she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Dillon County man led deputies on multi-state chase with drugs, weapons, children inside SUV
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Dillon County men are being held without bond after allegedly leading deputies on a multi-state chase with drugs, weapons and children in their car. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 2, deputies attempted a traffic stop for a moving violation on a...
jocoreport.com
Woman Killed By Hit And Run Driver
ERWIN – An Erwin woman lost her life on Wednesday night when she was struck by a truck allegedly driven by an Erwin man who left the scene. Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson reports officers with his agency were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 5:42 p.m. in the vicinity of the intersection of North 10th and East H streets. Callers at the scene reported the victim was possibly dead.
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
Officials working to locate runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
cbs17
Fayetteville man suspected of fatally shooting man in SC on New Year’s Eve surrenders, police said
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man is now in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in South Carolina. The Sumter, South Carolina, Police Department said the suspect, 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Man facing charges after woman killed in Fayetteville crash
The crash took place on Monday night on Langdon Street at about 8 p.m., according to police.
Comments / 1