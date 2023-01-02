ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
weisradio.com

Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified

Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
ROME, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs to get to Broad St. will have to use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. Exit to Broad St. On Thursday of this reporting period, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, there will be one lane closed on the US27 S on ramp to I-24 East as the contractor works to pave over the potholes on the ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Offers Information Regarding Phone SCAM

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] FCPD investigating Fatal Wreck on Martha Berry Blvd

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – One driver is dead following a crash on U.S. 27 at Rhinehart Equipment company. Police are looking for a large gray sedan that stopped but left the scene. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Martha Berry...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Erratic Driver Leads Decherd Police to Drug Bust

On January 1, 2023, Decherd Police was dispatched to the area of Hwy 64 about a reckless driver speeding and failing to maintain their lane. Multiple agencies were previously dispatched but were unsuccessful in catching up to the vehicle. Officer Patrick Chambers started responding to the area. Dispatch stated that...
DECHERD, TN
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Man found dead in Jackson County Jail

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a man died in the Jackson County Jail. The man, whose identity has not been released, died early Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Harnen said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

