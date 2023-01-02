ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

KMPH.com

Man killed after struck by Fresno Police vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Thursday evening after investigators say he was struck by a Fresno Police vehicle on Shields. According to Fresno Police, the collision took place just before 7 p.m. on Shields, just between Cedar and Millbrook, when a man stepped down from a center median and was struck by an officer’s vehicle.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Nicole Michelle Goodman

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Nicole Michelle Goodman. Nicole Goodman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 40-year-old Goodman is 5' 7" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Nicole Goodman is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Kings County knocking down zero-dollar bail misinformation

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is clearing up some misinformation. Sheriff Dave Robinson says a local radio station and a social media outlet recently stated that the Kings County Jail still followed the zero-dollar bail policy, which is untrue. Back in June 2020 when...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Two Teens Found With Gunshot Wounds At A Gas Station In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two teens were found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Tuesday around 11:24 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple calls to Maple and McKinley one call came from one of the teens stating that he and his friend had been shot.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Man suspected of New Year's Day murder in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the apartment complex near Fruit Ave. and Saginaw Way in Fresno for the report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA

