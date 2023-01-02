Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection to 2 armed robberies, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies in Fresno County. On Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called to an EZ Stop Mini Mart in Selma for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies say a masked man...
Man arrested at Selma home with nearly 160,000 fentanyl pills, police say
Clovis Police and the DEA arrested 35-year-old Uriel Patino at his home in Selma Thursday following a three-month investigation.
Caught on Camera: Hotel employee arrested after stealing safe filled with cash, jewelry
DELANO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole a safe that had both cash and jewelry inside. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez, a resident of Earlimart, was arrested after he was caught on camera trying to break open a safe with contents valued at roughly $4,000.
Man killed after struck by Fresno Police vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Thursday evening after investigators say he was struck by a Fresno Police vehicle on Shields. According to Fresno Police, the collision took place just before 7 p.m. on Shields, just between Cedar and Millbrook, when a man stepped down from a center median and was struck by an officer’s vehicle.
Suspects Wanted Following Armed Robbery In Dinuba
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into...
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
Pedestrian dead after being hit by patrol car, PD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after he was struck by a police vehicle in Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say at about 6:55 p.m. they were called to Sheilds Avenue and First Street in Fresno in regards to a pedestrian being struck by a patrol car. The […]
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Nicole Michelle Goodman
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Nicole Michelle Goodman. Nicole Goodman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 40-year-old Goodman is 5' 7" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Nicole Goodman is hiding,...
PD: Suspect arrested in Selma with 160,000 fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a three-month-long investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a man has been arrested in Selma on Wednesday for possessing over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills. Authorities say the investigation began after they arrested a man in Clovis for selling […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
Kings County knocking down zero-dollar bail misinformation
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is clearing up some misinformation. Sheriff Dave Robinson says a local radio station and a social media outlet recently stated that the Kings County Jail still followed the zero-dollar bail policy, which is untrue. Back in June 2020 when...
Fresno Police Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Neighbor With Shot Through Wall
Fresno police say they are now looking to arrest a fatal shooting suspect who initially cooperated with investigators. Kevin King, 42, is wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and being a felon with a gun, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening. According to police, King...
Two Teens Found With Gunshot Wounds At A Gas Station In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two teens were found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Tuesday around 11:24 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple calls to Maple and McKinley one call came from one of the teens stating that he and his friend had been shot.
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
Man suspected of New Year's Day murder in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the apartment complex near Fruit Ave. and Saginaw Way in Fresno for the report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
