Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Evening rain and gusty wind

Patchy freezing fog this morning (locally dense in the Kittitas Valley) with increasing afternoon clouds and rain showers developing after 6-8 PM. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Freezing Fog Advisory - Kittitas County... Until Noon. Visibility at...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills.

Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills. Get ready for a little bit of everything tonight...Rain, Rain/Snow Mix, Freezing Rain and Snow along with breezy to strong gusty winds. Let’s break it down... Yakima/Kittitas...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima City council asks for feedback about airport

The Yakima City Council has submitted a letter to the Department of Transportation asking to be considered for the new airport location. The Council is now seeking community feedback about the airport expansion.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located

FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE. 1-5-23 According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

