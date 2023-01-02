Read full article on original website
Evening rain and gusty wind
Patchy freezing fog this morning (locally dense in the Kittitas Valley) with increasing afternoon clouds and rain showers developing after 6-8 PM. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Freezing Fog Advisory - Kittitas County... Until Noon. Visibility at...
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills.
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills. Get ready for a little bit of everything tonight...Rain, Rain/Snow Mix, Freezing Rain and Snow along with breezy to strong gusty winds. Let’s break it down... Yakima/Kittitas...
Morning news and weather update January 4: Remains of woman missing since 1987 identified, Brian Kohberger headed back to Idaho and snow on the way for the Yakima Valley
DNA has identified the remains of a woman that has been missing since 1987. Brian Kohberger, the suspect in the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho is on his way back to Idaho and snow is in the forecast for the Yakima Valley.
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
One driver in hospital after three-car collision near Walla Walla city limits
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — One driver is in the hospital with charges from the Washington State Patrol following a three-car collision near the Walla Walla city limits, according to WSP. The collision was reported around 3:10 p.m. on January 5 around State Route 12. A 30-year-old man from Outlook...
Yakima City council asks for feedback about airport
The Yakima City Council has submitted a letter to the Department of Transportation asking to be considered for the new airport location. The Council is now seeking community feedback about the airport expansion.
UPDATE: missing Benton County teen located
FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE. 1-5-23 According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.
Afternoon news update Jan. 6: Lucian Munguia memorial set, two years since Capitol riots, FDA approves Alzheimer's drug and more
A memorial service for Lucian Munguia will be held in Yakima on January 7. A moment of silence was held in honor of the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riots of January 6 and the FDA has approved a new Alzheimer's drug that slows the progression of the disease.
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
