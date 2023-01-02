FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE. 1-5-23 According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Angelic Waldrop, the 14-year-old last seen on January 1 has been located. An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been released by the Washington State Patrol through the Benton County Sheriff's Office for missing teenager Angelic Waldrop. The 14-year-old was last seen around 3 a.m. on January 1 near the Two Rivers Park on a Ring doorbell camera.

