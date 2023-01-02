Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Green Ammonia FPSO to be Powered by Greenland’s First Wind Farm
Norwegian startup company H2Carrier which looks to use floating production concepts similar to the oil and gas sector to produce green ammonia announced plans to deploy its first vessel powered by Greenland’s first commercial wind farm. H2Carrier signed a letter of intent with Greenland-based Anori for the development of the wind farm and subsequent production and export of green ammonia.
Agreement for LNG Marine Production and Bunkering at Port Hedland
As part of the efforts to expand the global LNG supply chain, a new project is launching to develop LNG marine fuel production and bunker at Australia’s Port Hedland. The project is part of the efforts to build out the global infrastructure for bunkering ships with LNG and providing a consistent supply of the marine fuel which is currently experiencing rapid adoption by a growing number of shipowners.
Iberdrola Plans First Floating Solar PV Power Plant in Brazil
Spanish energy giant Iberdrola group plans to install in Brazil the company's first floating photovoltaic plant in the world. The project is part of a broad set of initiatives underway to develop renewable energy and preserve the ecosystem of Brazil’s island of Fernando de Noronha in the Atlantic and Iberdrola says it will allow the testing of the new solar technology.
Vopak Launches JV to Transport Hydrogen Using Current Infrastructure
Royal Vopak, an independent tank storage company, and a developmental hydrogen company called Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies are launching a joint venture which they believe can accelerate the adoption of hydrogen through a carrier technology that permits the use of current infrastructure. Hydrogenious’ technology combines hydrogen with an inert carrier that makes it possible to transport hydrogen using the same infrastructure deployed today for fossil fuels.
Peru Imposes Addition $6M in Fines on Repsol for Jan. 2022 Oil Spill
Peru’s Environmental Assessment and Enforcement Agency (OEFA) announced nearly a year after one of the worst oil spills in the country’s history that is imposing nearly an additional $6 million in fines against Repsol as part of the long-running battle between the government and oil company over the response to the oil spill. Previously, Peru has imposed approximately $11.95 million in fines against Repsol while also filing suit for $4.5 billion in what it called the first civil liability for claims against Repsol while also pursuing possible criminal charges against the management of the refinery or the captain of the tanker involved in the January 15, 2022 incident when the oil tanker Mare Doricum released approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil during an offshore unloaded operation.
Samsung Completes Conceptual Design of Molten Salt Nuclear Power Barge
Efforts to develop a floating power barge using Compact Molten Salt Reactor technology are proceeding with Samsung Heavy Industries and its partner Denmark’s Seaborg Technologies reporting they have completed conceptual designs for the barge. ABS has reviewed the designs and awarded Approval in Principle as the project continues to target 2028 for the commercial introduction of the power barge.
Swedish Charterers Work with DNV to Define Green Fleet Renewal
Faced with the need to address the challenges of an aging fleet and the emerging emissions regulations, an alliance of Swedish dry bulk charterers is working with DNV for a feasibility study to develop a commercial framework for orders of green-fueled newbuilds. With strict environmental regulations in the Baltic and North Sea areas and set to expand through the EU and beyond, the goal is to decarbonize the sea transport supply chain.
Bangladesh Orders Four Ships from China in Fleet Expansion Effort
Bangladesh has become the latest country to launch plans to expand its national commercial shipping fleet. The state-owned autonomous Bangladesh Shipping Corporation reports that it has ordered new ships from China and is in discussions with South Korea as part of a plan to dramatically increase its current fleet. Bangladesh would join a diverse range of countries including Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam which are looking to add to their merchant fleets while South Africa and Thailand have both discussed restarting their country’s national shipping operations.
Kiel Canal Reopens After Oil Spill
On Tuesday, Germany's strategic Kiel Canal reopened after a weekslong closure caused by an oil spill. On December 21, a pipeline released an estimated 3,200 gallons of oil into the inner harbor at the port of Brunsbuttel, the North Sea/Elbe entrance to the canal. According to Tobias Goldschmidt, the state's environment minister, the oil slick spread over a stretch of water four miles in length.
Drewry: Carriers Failed to Act on Capacity Losing Market Control
The container lines failed to respond quickly enough to changes in the markets as volumes plummeted in the second half of 2022 instead falling back on their old ways says Drewry in its latest Container Forecast report. The financial and consulting firm writes that carriers were too focused on preserving volumes, not reducing capacity, triggering what they see as a “doomsday clock” now counting down the time before carriers incur financial losses.
Costa Plans Pilot Using Batteries for Large Cruise Ship Zero Emissions
Costa Cruises working with Italian energy company Enel is exploring electrification of its large cruise ships as part of a broader effort to promote sustainability in the maritime industry. The cruise line which is part of Carnival Corporation and an early pioneer in new systems including the use of LNG-fueled cruise ships says it will collaborate with Enel to explore projects to reduce emissions on its cruise ship when they are operating near shore and are in port as well as advocating for the expansion of Italy’s use of cold ironing at more ports.
Hamburg is Close to Finalizing Terms for COSCO’s Terminal Investment
Officials at the port of Hamburg said that they are close to finalizing an agreement in the controversial deal for COSCO Shipping Ports (CSPL) to invest in one of Hamburg’s large container terminals. The investment agreement announced in September 2021 has faced opposition from members of the German government as part of the backlash to China’s worldwide investments.
Damen Marine Components Wins Four Vessel Order in US
The Netherlands’ Damen Marine Components (DMC) has won its first multi-vessel order in the USA. Four packages, each comprised of steering gear and rudders, five winches and two towing pin systems, will be supplied to US shipbuilder C&C Marine & Repair for four new-build Multi Cats 3013 workboats. The first two vessels will be delivered to Callan Marine Ltd. and the second two vessels will be built "on spec" by C&C Marine & Repair for sale or lease to the US market.
New Frontiers
Momentum grows for U.S. offshore wind. (Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Humans first harnessed the power of the wind to ply rivers and seas. Beginning at least 5,500 years ago, ancient Egyptians hoisted square sails above boats hewn from Lebanese cedar to capture northerlies, which would blow them from the Mediterranean 1,200 kilometers up the Nile.
China Merchants Gets LNG Carrier Order as China Grows Market Share
China Merchants Industry (CMI) has become the latest shipbuilder to break into the highly covenanted market for LNG carriers reporting its first construction order for large gas carriers from a European shipowner. The order comes as Chinese shipbuilders have been moving aggressively to build their share in the segment resulting in a record year for orders in 2022.
Japan’s K-Line Researches AI Systems to Automate Berthing Operations
Japanese shipping company “K” Line is developing a system employing artificial intelligence to aid in the maneuvering and berthing operations for vessels. It is the latest in a series of projects underway in Japan to improve safe ship operations and realize autonomous ships in the future. “K” Line...
AIDA to Retire its Oldest Cruise Ship as part of Carnival's Fleet Plan
Carnival Corporation’s German brand, AIDA, announced retirement plans for its oldest and smallest cruise ship the 20-year-old AIDAaura. The removal of the ship from the fleet is in keeping with Carnival Corporation’s plans detailed during the last investor update in which they said three cruise ships would be removed from service in 2023. The other two they said would come from Costa Cruises.
