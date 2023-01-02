Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL presents possible playoff scenarios after canceling Bills-Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced Thursday the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night. The league also announced a slew of possible scenarios approved by the competition committee, including a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL makes it official, announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not...
Josh Allen: It was tough to 'actually describe how I felt, all my teammates felt, in that moment'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, Josh Allen tried to find the words to describe what he saw. "It's hard to answer that question and actually describe how I...
NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
WATCH: Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin's health
The Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. will provide an update on Damar Hamlin's health. Doctors at UC Health say he has made "substantial improvement."
Teammate Says damar Hamlin is "Awake"
Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest at Monday's game against the Bengals. He had to be resuscitated on the field.
Meet the Mafia: Trio continues epic Bills road trip streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Our final segment of the 12-part series is about an epic road trip tradition that started way back in the 80s. Thirty eight years ago, before Bills Mafia and before Jim Kelly was QB, these three diehard Bills fans began an adventure that continues to this day.
