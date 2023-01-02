ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WGRZ TV

NFL presents possible playoff scenarios after canceling Bills-Bengals

CINCINNATI — The NFL announced Thursday the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night. The league also announced a slew of possible scenarios approved by the competition committee, including a potential neutral site for the AFC championship game. The league is considering several sites, including indoor and outdoor stadiums.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGRZ TV

NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WGRZ TV

Meet the Mafia: Trio continues epic Bills road trip streak

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Our final segment of the 12-part series is about an epic road trip tradition that started way back in the 80s. Thirty eight years ago, before Bills Mafia and before Jim Kelly was QB, these three diehard Bills fans began an adventure that continues to this day.
BUFFALO, NY

