Panthers CB Josh Norman on if he expected more playing time in Week 17: 'Inshallah'

Despite being back with the Carolina Panthers for just six days, Josh Norman was absolutely raring to go for Week 17’s huge NFC South showdown. Heck, he even did the early honors by breaking down the pregame huddle.

But unfortunately for the 35-year-old cornerback, he didn’t get many opportunities on the field to show it.

Norman, who signed with the Panthers back on Monday, registered just 10 snaps in Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the defeat, he was asked if he expected to see more playing time in his return.

“Inshallah . . . inshallah,” said Norman, who used the Arabic expression for “god willing” or “if god wills.”

Most of that playing time went to CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr., who started in place on an injured Jaycee Horn. As a whole, the men who were in that secondary simply didn’t deliver—allowing Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady to complete 34 of his 45 passes for a season-high 432 yards and three touchdowns.

Nonetheless, Norman accepts the unusual circumstance he and the team were in and sees the upside of what the organization is growing.

“I think these guys are doing a phenomenal job of preparing each and every week,” he’d added. “I just got here and everything. So it’s just a part of the game.

Norman, who was elevated from the practice squad this weekend, can be brought up once again for next week’s season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

And hey, at least he has this to look back on . . .