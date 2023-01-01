ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers CB Josh Norman on if he expected more playing time in Week 17: 'Inshallah'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQQuQ_0k0cpSMr00

Despite being back with the Carolina Panthers for just six days, Josh Norman was absolutely raring to go for Week 17’s huge NFC South showdown. Heck, he even did the early honors by breaking down the pregame huddle.

But unfortunately for the 35-year-old cornerback, he didn’t get many opportunities on the field to show it.

Norman, who signed with the Panthers back on Monday, registered just 10 snaps in Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the defeat, he was asked if he expected to see more playing time in his return.

“Inshallah . . . inshallah,” said Norman, who used the Arabic expression for “god willing” or “if god wills.”

Most of that playing time went to CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr., who started in place on an injured Jaycee Horn. As a whole, the men who were in that secondary simply didn’t deliver—allowing Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady to complete 34 of his 45 passes for a season-high 432 yards and three touchdowns.

Nonetheless, Norman accepts the unusual circumstance he and the team were in and sees the upside of what the organization is growing.

“I think these guys are doing a phenomenal job of preparing each and every week,” he’d added. “I just got here and everything. So it’s just a part of the game.

Norman, who was elevated from the practice squad this weekend, can be brought up once again for next week’s season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

And hey, at least he has this to look back on . . .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damar Hamlin charity gets donation from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is joining the NFL community in donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive charity in McKees Rocks. Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced the 24-year-old defensive back went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the football field.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy could set 2 49ers rookie records vs. Cardinals

Brock Purdy’s unlikely run as the 49ers’ starting quarterback could culminate in a pair of broken records in the team’s season finale against the Cardinals. Last week Purdy had a chance to break the franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie. The record belongs to Tom Owen, who tossed 10 TDs in his 1974 rookie campaign. Purdy with his pair of TD passes against the Raiders tied Owen. He’ll need just one vs. Arizona to break the record. Purdy has two TD passes in every game since he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All 49ers playoff scenarios for seeding and possible 1st-round opponent

The 49ers can’t fall further than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but some late-season chaos has launched their potential postseason path into flux. They could wind up as low as the third seed, but they could also finish as high as No. 1 in the NFC. There are also four different opponents they’ll face on wild card weekend assuming they don’t have a first-round bye, of course.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs abstained from voting on AFC playoff changes for 2022

When NFL owners met to vote for the approval of Resolution G-1, Kansas City Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt was among the few to abstain from voting on the proposal. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs decided to abstain from voting on the playoff changes because they felt the teams directly impacted shouldn’t vote due to potential bias. The Cincinnati Bengals are presumed to be among the teams to have voted “no” to the proposal after executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back against it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Straight-up NFL picks, Week 18: Pour one out for the Titans

After a stretch of holiday (and furlough) related vacation, our picks column returns just in time for the completely unpredictable, backup-filled extravaganza that is the final week of the NFL’s regular season. Week 18 features a couple of de facto playoff games — Titans-Jaguars, Lions-Packers — a few more that could define postseason seeding and, fortunately, only three matchups between teams without anything to play for beyond draft position.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy