Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming woman murder to stand trial

WYOMING, Mich. — A man who fled to Mexico after the murder of a Grand Rapids area woman was bound over to circuit court in Kent County Wednesday. Yenly Garcia, 44, is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
WYOMING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Historic church catches fire in Ionia County

IONIA, Mich. — The Zion United Methodist Church was damaged after it caught fire Thursday evening. The church is located at 423 West Washington Street in Ionia County. When crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety arrived on scene, the southeast side of the building had flames coming out of the second story window.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford

A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include $4.2 million investment for the new distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

