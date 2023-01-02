Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
WWMT
Holland man stranded for 7 nights at Orlando airport makes it home with help of stranger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of the Orlando International Airport for the last week. He owes his homecoming to another family from Holland. A family he'd never met until they heard his...
WWMT
Rock out with Papa Roach, expected to make tour stop at Kalamazoo Wings Event Center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Calling all Papa Roach fans. Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse announced the Rockzilla: The Second Leg! tour. Rockzilla: The Second Leg! is expected to feature co-headliners, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape The Fate, according to the press release. The 21 stop tour is...
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
WWMT
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
WWMT
Herbruck's donates more than 2.2 million eggs in 2022, splattering previous years
SARANAC, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch donated 2.2 million eggs in 2022, surpassing the number of eggs the business has donated in any previous year, according to a Herbruck’s spokesperson. “We strive to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve and are grateful to be...
WWMT
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming woman murder to stand trial
WYOMING, Mich. — A man who fled to Mexico after the murder of a Grand Rapids area woman was bound over to circuit court in Kent County Wednesday. Yenly Garcia, 44, is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
Historic church catches fire in Ionia County
IONIA, Mich. — The Zion United Methodist Church was damaged after it caught fire Thursday evening. The church is located at 423 West Washington Street in Ionia County. When crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety arrived on scene, the southeast side of the building had flames coming out of the second story window.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include $4.2 million investment for the new distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Michigan Man Gets Drunk Watching Owls, Poops On His PT Cruiser, Tells Nurses His Blood Is “Pure Natural Ice”
This guy knows how to party. A Michigan man was recently arrested at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County, Michigan after he drove his PT Cruiser out to the park to listen to the owls and drink some Natty Ice. I mean, sounds pretty good to me –...
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
Ottawa County community reacts to John Gibbs as new County Administrator
A major shakeup in West Michigan is now getting National attention tonight. The new board of commissioners in Ottawa County voting to make several staffing changes today.
Comments / 0