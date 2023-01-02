ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 3

Motobrat
4d ago

Thank you for all of your hard work ADOT plow truck drivers.

Reply(1)
19
Related
peoriatimes.com

Loop 303 closures upcoming for construction

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close westbound Loop 303, between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, from 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, to 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, for freeway construction. As a detour, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes including westbound State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Seasonally warm and dry

We’re looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend. Slight clouds, temperatures in the 60s heading into the weekend. Expect some clouds and some sun throughout the dry weekend for the Valley, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy to sunny and calm as we get...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come

After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Another winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway

Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

More snow for the mountains beginning tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Flagstaff Unified schools closed Monday as strong snowstorm hits High Country

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, due to a winter storm that continues to bring rain and snow to the state. In addition, the Flagstaff Junior Academy, Pine Forest Charter School, Ponderosa High School, and Northland Prep Academy are closed.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy