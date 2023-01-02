Read full article on original website
peoriatimes.com
Loop 303 closures upcoming for construction
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close westbound Loop 303, between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, from 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, to 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, for freeway construction. As a detour, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes including westbound State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant...
AZFamily
US 60 pavement project to begin this weekend, but concerns about dust and debris loom
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the U.S. 60 pavement project will begin this weekend in the East Valley. Construction to remove old asphalt on the U.S. 60 between the Loop 101 and 202 will begin, so some closures may affect drivers heading into the Valley.
AZFamily
Phoenix area could see 70 degrees this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.
AZFamily
Bridge to be built in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths during floods
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
AZFamily
Seasonally warm and dry
We’re looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend. Slight clouds, temperatures in the 60s heading into the weekend. Expect some clouds and some sun throughout the dry weekend for the Valley, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy to sunny and calm as we get...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
AZFamily
Another winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
“Most Haunted Road In Arizona”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Arizona is a state with a rich history and cultural diversity, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in Arizona, each with its own unique and eerie story:
Weather System to Move Through Arizona on Tuesday, Bringing More Rain and Mountain Snow
A weather system out of California will move through Arizona, separate from the residual showers that are happening now. This will maximize on Tuesday evening for some more rain and mountain snow. It will depend where you are in the upslope regions on what you will see so read on for details and see the AZWF models for rain and snow …
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday with dangerous winter conditions in North, rain in Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a rainy start to the morning, with about a tenth of an inch of rain falling across the Valley. Showers should taper off this morning, with skies clearing somewhat by the afternoon for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 58 degrees. It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Arizona couples recover $28,000 after canceled travel plans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona couples, who don’t know each other, booked vacations with the same cruise line and then had to cancel for medical reasons. They both paid for trip insurance. When they couldn’t get it to pay out, they turned to On Your Side for help.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway
Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
AZFamily
More snow for the mountains beginning tonight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
yumadailynews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Arizona using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: More snow for the mountains, rain for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there are no real signs it will be moving out any time soon. The last in a series of storms, one more tomorrow, should begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near-average levels.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!
PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
AZFamily
Flagstaff Unified schools closed Monday as strong snowstorm hits High Country
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, due to a winter storm that continues to bring rain and snow to the state. In addition, the Flagstaff Junior Academy, Pine Forest Charter School, Ponderosa High School, and Northland Prep Academy are closed.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
