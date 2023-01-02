PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.

