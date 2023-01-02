Read full article on original website
Virginia lands former UNC defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- One of the most pressing needs for Virginia football was answered on Friday with UNC transfer defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly committing to return to his home state. Kelly, a Chesapeake native, announced his decision to transfer to UVA on Twitter saying "I’m Home, Let’s Run...
UVA student flying for a cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flying for a cause is something one University of Virginia student has been doing to help furry friends across the nation. For her 18th birthday, Gillian Moore’s father gave her a “discovery flight,” during which she was given the opportunity to try out flying a plane and it was an opportunity that changed her life for good.
Virginia's new standards of learning proposal to come out next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Humanities Council has come out against the Youngkin administration's latest standards of learning proposal. The organization says it supports the previous SOL proposal for history and social sciences because it's "more expansive and representative of who Virginians are." The Youngkin administration's draft sparked...
Local business getting federal funding
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County business is one of three in Virginia to receive funding to strengthen the meat supply chain in the country. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced $9.6 million in funds for 25 projects across the country on Thursday. According to a release, these...
School board renames two city elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The process to rename two of Charlottesville’s elementary schools is now done. At a meeting on Thursday night, the Charlottesville School Board voted to change the name of Clark Elementary School to Summit Elementary and Venable Elementary School to Trailblazers Elementary. According to a...
Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
Tinsel Trail results announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Now that it’s the new year, people are taking down some of their holiday decorations, including the Junior League of Charlottesville. The JLC’s Tinsel Trail, which featured trees decorated by various groups and businesses in the community, raised $15,000 this year. The money...
Third body found in Rockfish River identified
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
Charlottesville looking at different delivery method for Dairy Road bridge project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is getting ready to replace a bridge over the Route 250 Bypass and the city has selected a different method for the project. According to a release, the work on the Dairy Road bridge is expected to begin in July. As part of such...
Charlottesville-based WillowTree acquired for $1.2 billion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In 2011, three people started a small tech company in Charlottesville. Now, WillowTree has 1,100 employees and 13 facilities worldwide. TELUS International acquired WillowTree for $1.2 billion, which is the largest tech acquisition in Charlottesville history. WillowTree is a digital product agency that got big...
Millions collected in federal civil, criminal actions in fiscal year 2022
RICHMOND and CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Offices of Virginia collected more than $41 million during fiscal year 2022. For the Western District of Virginia, which includes the Charlottesville area, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh says more than $7.6 million was collected in criminal actions and nearly $9 million was collected in local civil actions.
Car break-ins at Barracks
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People may want to reconsider leaving any belongings in their cars in the area around the Barracks Road Shopping Center. On Wednesday morning, multiple cars had their passenger windows smashed in near Orangetheory Fitness on Arlington Boulevard. Items were taken from these vehicles, all of...
Red Cross reminds eligible donors all blood types needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Only 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood, and the American Red Cross says only a fraction of those people actually do. January is Red Cross Blood Donor Awareness Month, and the organization wants to remind Americans that giving just one unit of blood can save up to three lives.
Car crashes into DoubleTree Hotel off Seminole Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The employees at the DoubleTree Hotel off Seminole Trail got a big surprise in one of their rooms on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a call, finding a car had driven through one of the glass doors of a first-floor room.
Price selected as Albemarle Board of Supervisors Chair again
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Supervisor Donna Price has once again been selected as the chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. At the annual organizational meeting, the supervisors selected Price and Supervisor Jim Andrews as their leaders. Per code, Price will preside at meetings of the board...
Several trees to be removed along Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City officials report several trees will be taken down on the Downtown Mall. According to a release, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation will be removing nine trees beginning on Tuesday. The trees are being removed due to concerns about their health and...
January dedicated as Firefighter Cancer Month
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Firefighters have a nine percent greater chance of getting cancer than the general public, but we have a 14 percent chance of dying from it than the general public,” said Joe Schumacher, the COO of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. The Fire...
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors elects leadership
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Unlike the U.S. House of Representatives, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors elected its new leader in a quick manner during a meeting Wednesday night. During the meeting, the board elected a new chair and a vice-chair, and confirmed the 2023 calendar. Supervisor Donna...
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
