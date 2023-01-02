Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Family of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing residents raise quality of care concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some family members allege a local nursing home and rehabilitation center mistreated their loved ones, saying their trust has been violated. The family members with residents at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing say a string of deficiencies have them fearing the worst. All Joyce Morris wants is...
IAFF: Occupational cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.
westbendnews.net
Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
New partnership to assist with job searching in Lucas County
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — There's a new way for job seekers to connect with career opportunities and guidance in northwest Ohio, as OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is partnering with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. The team-up brings employment and resources and job assistance programs into different library branches each...
Local parks, youth groups discuss importance of AEDs
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday, Toledo-area parks and youth groups are making sure they're prepared in case someone faces a cardiac event. And more sports complexes in general are having conversations about adding AEDs. "I think it's super important," Anthony Wayne...
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
I-75 northbound closed in Wood County due to crash
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound is closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County Friday afternoon due to a crash. ODOT cameras show at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Stay...
Hancock Public Health offers weekly vaccine clinic for COVID-19 and flu
FINDLAY, Ohio — As COVID-19 concerns continue into the new year, Hancock County health leaders want to make sure it's easy for people to get vaccinated or boosted. Hancock Public Health reports the county sits at a medium COVID-19 community spread, as of Tuesday. And, the county is on the back end of a spike in flu cases.
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs law authorizing the creation of domestic violence fatality review boards
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law looking to curb domestic violence killings across the state, authorizing review boards for each county. According to the text of the new law, each review board would see 11 safety and health leaders - including the health commissioner, sheriff, coroner and eight others - collaborating together to take a hard look at local domestic violence deaths, peeling back the layers in hopes of exposing the causes and conditions that would lead to someone killing their significant other.
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
Inmate found deceased in Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday, ruled natural causes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Witcher's manner of death was natural. The cause of death was found to be atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus as an underlying condition. The original story is below:. An inmate at the Lucas County Corrections...
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Perfect your selfie game at Selfie WRLD
TOLEDO, Ohio — If you’re interested in do it yourself photography, now is your chance to take selfies! Selfie WRLD is a new business that opened in late December in west Toledo. It's the first interactive art location in the Toledo area. Selfie WRLD is a selfie museum...
TPD: Pedestrian hit in crash on Adams Street Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a crash on Adams Street in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon that involved a pedestrian and two vehicles. According to Toledo police, two vehicles, including an unmarked TPD truck, were involved in a crash around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Adams. Police said the at-fault party hit the Toledo police truck and a pedestrian. They also said minor injuries were involved.
Toledo Police Department cracking down on random gun fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Celebratory shooting may be tradition in some parts of the country but here in Ohio, it’s illegal. The holidays are over but many in Toledo are still firing guns in the air. We all heard how the saying goes, “What goes up must come down."...
