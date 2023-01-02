2 Killed by Shots Fired at New Year’s Party in Western Michigan

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say two men died after they were shot early Sunday in western Michigan when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year’s party.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were called to the shooting scene just after midnight.

Police say a 40-year-old man died at the scene and 35-year-old man died later at a hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies determined the shooting happened at small New Year’s Eve party and that the gunshots were fired as fireworks were being set off in Van Buren County’s Lawrence Township.

A 62-year-old man was arrested at the scene for reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.