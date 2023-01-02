Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about areas of needed improvement after loss to Hawks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings rookie Keegan Murray looks back on the loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the focus on trying to improve defensively, finding consistency and looking ahead to another matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Houston Chronicle
Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches
Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator. That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business. That credit goes to a friend from college and an...
FOX59
Record, milestone within reach for Colts’ Zaire Franklin, Michael Pittman Jr.
INDIANAPOLIS – A season that began with high expectations – win the AFC South, remember? – has been reduced to two scenarios: the Indianapolis Colts entering the offseason with a win over the team with the NFL’s worst record, or enduring their longest losing streak since 2011. And, of course, keeping track of how Sunday’s […]
Houston Chronicle
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending' toward starting vs Giants
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is “trending in the right direction” toward starting Sunday against the Giants after he missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder. Coach Nick Sirianni declined to commit to Hurts as the starter as the Eagles (13-3) try...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Houston Chronicle
TCU gets the Mattress Mack treatment for national title game
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is no stranger to laying down big bets on high-profile sporting events. So, with the TCU Horned Frogs looking to become the first Texas team to win a national championship in the College Football Playoff era, McIngvale has decided to get in on the action. According...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's recovery, place focus on Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have shown resilience in overcoming numerous on- and off-field challenges, from winter storms that disrupted their schedule, to a mass shooting that devastated their community
Harrison Barnes on cleaning up Kings’ execution, areas of focus for Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the importance of getting wins on the home court after recent slippage, the problems that have bubbled up lately, the focus of Friday’s practice ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers and picking up Domantas Sabonis after missing two crucial free throws in […]
Houston Chronicle
Rockets add to NBA-worst mark as another opponent drops 40 points
The Houston Rockets added another ignominious mark to their 2022-23 season Thursday night in a 131-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. Thursday's defeat marked the Rockets' sixth straight and their 11th loss in the last 12 games, though it was one player's personal accomplishment that seemed emblematic of the team's struggles. Utah forward Lauri Markkanen poured in a career-high 49 points on 15 of 27 shooting, facing little resistance as he plowed his way to the rim. Markkanen is now the eighth player to score 40-plus points against the Rockets through 39 games this season. No other team has allowed more than five such scoring explosions.
Dynamo sign former Sounders defender Brad Smith
The Houston Dynamo signed free agent defender Brad Smith to a two-year contract with club options for the 2025 and
Houston Chronicle
Ron Rivera's record is damning. Does Daniel Snyder care?
He chose Carson Wentz as his quarterback to start the season and Carson Wentz as his quarterback with the season in the balance. Both decisions stunk. He didn't know that a loss Sunday put his team in peril of being eliminated from playoff contention until after his team lost and was in such peril. He mismanages the clock and his timeouts more than you would like, and he boldly said his team needed to take a step forward in his third year, only to have it be decidedly stuck in neutral.
Comments / 0