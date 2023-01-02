ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches

Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator. That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business. That credit goes to a friend from college and an...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending' toward starting vs Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is “trending in the right direction” toward starting Sunday against the Giants after he missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder. Coach Nick Sirianni declined to commit to Hurts as the starter as the Eagles (13-3) try...
TCU gets the Mattress Mack treatment for national title game

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is no stranger to laying down big bets on high-profile sporting events. So, with the TCU Horned Frogs looking to become the first Texas team to win a national championship in the College Football Playoff era, McIngvale has decided to get in on the action. According...
Rockets add to NBA-worst mark as another opponent drops 40 points

The Houston Rockets added another ignominious mark to their 2022-23 season Thursday night in a 131-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. Thursday's defeat marked the Rockets' sixth straight and their 11th loss in the last 12 games, though it was one player's personal accomplishment that seemed emblematic of the team's struggles. Utah forward Lauri Markkanen poured in a career-high 49 points on 15 of 27 shooting, facing little resistance as he plowed his way to the rim. Markkanen is now the eighth player to score 40-plus points against the Rockets through 39 games this season. No other team has allowed more than five such scoring explosions.
Ron Rivera's record is damning. Does Daniel Snyder care?

He chose Carson Wentz as his quarterback to start the season and Carson Wentz as his quarterback with the season in the balance. Both decisions stunk. He didn't know that a loss Sunday put his team in peril of being eliminated from playoff contention until after his team lost and was in such peril. He mismanages the clock and his timeouts more than you would like, and he boldly said his team needed to take a step forward in his third year, only to have it be decidedly stuck in neutral.
