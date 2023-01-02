ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson stopped 35 shots for his 24th career shutout, Mason McTavish had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Wednesday night. It was Gibson's first shutout since Nov. 2, 2021, against New Jersey, and his second...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO